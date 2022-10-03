Read full article on original website
2 Dudes In A Corner podcast
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Aaron Fullan (actor, film composer & influencer) and Kyle Huebner (entrepreneur, gym owner & trainer) take you on an entertaining journey as they discuss life, new ventures, and all things under the sun in their corner of the podcast studio.
Columbus Junction to celebrate 100th anniversary of famous Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year right around Columbus Day in October, Columbus Junction has a city-wide celebration. This year, it’s been expanded to two big days of fun to include a special centennial. Bev Nielsen talks about rich history of the structure as well as this year’s tradition...
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Factory of Fear celebrates 29 years
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Factory of Fear has been delivering scares to customers since 1993 and has always strived to make the show each year different than in years past. Haunt director, Brett Deleo says he changes the show up every year to keep it fresh for all the returning customers.
QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
Senior Moment with CASI: 2022 Hat Bash preview
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 14th Annual Holiday Hat Bash is happening this year on Thursday, Nov. 17 and it will be in person. “The Party with a Purpose” supports area seniors through the holidays and beyond. You can learn more about the event on the CASI’s website: https://www.casiseniors.org/special-events.
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
Muscatine’s Pearl City Vintage Market set for Saturday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to invite all to the Pearl City Vintage Market 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront. Jennifer Williams, Red & Lee Vintage, discusses how the special event will feature...
Bethany for Children & Families to re-launch mobile dental clinics
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bethany for Children & Families, 1830 6th Avenue, Moline, plans to re-launch its Give Kids a Smile mobile dental clinic, after two years of pandemic-related closure. Christina McNamara-Schmidt highlights the return of this important program from the agency as volunteers from United way assisted in the effort...
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
Last Gasp Car Show Is This Weekend in Davenport!
This weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, starting Friday, It's Iron Invasion. Some cool vendors to check out early, and some kick-ass bands in the evening including my pal Mark Detl 's outfit Zed. Saturday is full-tilt autobilia, auctions, retro lifestyle cool-ass cars, vans, a few bikes, and more music...
October Is Cool, But It’s Not “Swinging From A Hoist” Cool
Welcome to October in the Dwyer and Michaels Classic Car Calendar from The Camera Corner. The 1969 Camaro that Samantha is swinging around next to is owned by Brock Smet and Jim Childs. Jenna Sue Photography took the photo, and all the extras you see here. I think it's cute...
Hero Street Rededication to be held Oct. 12
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most famous streets in all of the country is in Silvis. And its designation is a sad one. 2nd Street Silvis became known as Hero Street after eight young men from the town all died in service to their country during World War II and the Korean War.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
Dietitian Picks of the Month: Daiya and Enjoy Life Foods
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The October 2022 Hy-Vee dietitian picks of the month highlight the importance of allergen awareness. The featured product lines offer allergen-free products--especially for those that need to avoid dairy or gluten or choose vegan eating plans. In the first segment, dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, discusses the...
Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
