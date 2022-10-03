ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh press conference ahead of Michigan vs. Indiana

By Clayton Sayfie
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday afternoon following his team’s 27-14 win over Iowa and ahead of this weekend’s trip to Indiana.

What’s next for Michigan

Michigan plays another road game next weekend when it travels to Indiana for a Big Ten East showdown with the Hoosiers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET

hoosierstateofmind.com

Indiana football vs. #4 Michigan: Three bold predictions against Wolverines

After losing in consecutive road games, Indiana football takes on the #4 team in the country, Michigan, on homecoming weekend in Bloomington. Indiana football has taken down the Wolverines just once since 1988, losing 25 of the last 26 matchups, including 11 of the past 12 games in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are 0-16 all-time against Michigan when the Wolverines are ranked in the top five of the AP Poll.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
