ktvo.com
Ottumwa residents go outside for annual Healthiest State Walk
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowans across the state went out for a walk Wednesday, for the 12th annual Healthiest State Walk. The walk was created with the goal of encouraging people to go outside and be more physically active. This year’s theme is “Walk More. Connect More.”. It...
ktvo.com
Good weather gives Iowa farmers almost 7 days for fieldwork last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was in full swing with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 2, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay.
