ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

SEC announces kickoff time for Alabama-Tennessee game

By Clint Lamb
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOWVz_0iKBu6IN00
Marvin Gentry, Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kickoff time for No. 1 Alabama’s Week 7 road game against No. 8 Tennessee, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, has officially been set. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the game would start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.

Alabama is currently riding a 15-game win streak over Tennessee. In fact, the Crimson Tide have never lost to the Vols since Nick Saban’s arrival back in 2007. All time, the record is a lot more respectable with Alabama holding the lead 58-38-7. This year’s contest should provide a much more difficult challenge, however.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $10!

Before Tennessee, Alabama will play a home game this Saturday against Texas A&M. That kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. CT and, once again, will air on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 17-point favorites over the Aggies, according to VegasInsider.

Alabama in latest AP Poll

*Note: Team Name (Record) — Points (First-Place Votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) — 1,523 (25)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) — 1,521 (28)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) — 1,488 (10)

4. Michigan Wolverines (5-0) — 1,348

5. Clemson Tigers (5-0) — 1,345

6. USC Trojans (5-0) — 1,233

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) — 1,082

8. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) — 1,129

9. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) — 1,068

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) — 959

11. Utah Utes (4-1) — 884

12. Oregon Ducks (4-1) — 872

13. Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) — 832

14. NC State Wolfpack (4-1) — 691

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1) — 627

16. BYU Cougars (4-1) — 482

17. TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) — 514

18. UCLA Bruins (5-0) — 510

19. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) — 476

20. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) — 417

21. Washington Huskies (4-1) — 180

22. Syracuse Orange (5-0) — 173

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1) — 164

24. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1) — 134

25. LSU Tigers (4-1) — 108

Others receiving votes

Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks

Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement

LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn’t have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ldfalconflash.com

Do the Vols have what it takes to win the SEC East?

The Tennessee Volunteers could be one of the most surprising teams in College Football this year. After a very successful season last year under their new head coach, Josh Heupel, and new transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech, Hendon Hooker, the Vols surprised many. Finishing the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, I think the Vols easily improve that this year. Tennessee is starting off hot with a 4-0 record, after last week pulling off a huge win against the Florida Gators. The Vols do not have it easy the rest of the way through the season, as next week they are playing at LSU. LSU just made the new AP poll this week coming in at 25. Then back in Neyland Stadium the Vols host the current number 1 team, Alabama Crimson Tide. I think that this SEC matchup will be a dog fight. Depending on the outcome of this week’s game, against LSU, I really do think the Vols have what it takes to pull off the upset against Bama. If Tennessee can get their star wide receiver back, Cedric Tillman, in my opinion the Vols chance just gets better. On the other hand, if the Vols want to win the SEC East they will need to beat Georgia later in their schedule. After Georgia’s performance this past week against Missouri, I think this Vols team does have what it takes to win the SEC East. If Tennessee’s offense can keep the tempo of how they’re playing they will win big games when needed. The Vols have only one negative and it’s their defense. Now their defense is not horrible but there’s some cleaning up that they need to do if they want to stay in big games, like against Alabama and Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#American Football#College Football#Sec#Cbs#Vols#Bamainsider#Texas A M#Aggies#Vegasinsider#First Place#Michigan Wolverines#Clemson Tigers#Usc
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville

104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ALA
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Taste of Turkey Creek brings you BBQ, Bourbon, and Bacon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pinnacle at Turkey Creek will host Taste of Turkey Creek a celebration of local flavors that will go to benefit the Pat Summit Foundation. If you want to experience the great flavors to be found in Turkey Creek than Pinnacle has just the event for you. October 8th from 6 until 9pm you can enjoy Taste of Turkey Creek which will include almost two dozen local eateries for you to try for yourself.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy