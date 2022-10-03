SEC announces kickoff time for Alabama-Tennessee game

Marvin Gentry, Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kickoff time for No. 1 Alabama’s Week 7 road game against No. 8 Tennessee, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, has officially been set. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the game would start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.

Alabama is currently riding a 15-game win streak over Tennessee. In fact, the Crimson Tide have never lost to the Vols since Nick Saban’s arrival back in 2007. All time, the record is a lot more respectable with Alabama holding the lead 58-38-7. This year’s contest should provide a much more difficult challenge, however.

Before Tennessee, Alabama will play a home game this Saturday against Texas A&M. That kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. CT and, once again, will air on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 17-point favorites over the Aggies, according to VegasInsider.

Alabama in latest AP Poll

*Note: Team Name (Record) — Points (First-Place Votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) — 1,523 (25)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) — 1,521 (28)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) — 1,488 (10)

4. Michigan Wolverines (5-0) — 1,348

5. Clemson Tigers (5-0) — 1,345

6. USC Trojans (5-0) — 1,233

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) — 1,082

8. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) — 1,129

9. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) — 1,068

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) — 959

11. Utah Utes (4-1) — 884

12. Oregon Ducks (4-1) — 872

13. Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) — 832

14. NC State Wolfpack (4-1) — 691

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1) — 627

16. BYU Cougars (4-1) — 482

17. TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) — 514

18. UCLA Bruins (5-0) — 510

19. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) — 476

20. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) — 417

21. Washington Huskies (4-1) — 180

22. Syracuse Orange (5-0) — 173

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1) — 164

24. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1) — 134

25. LSU Tigers (4-1) — 108

Others receiving votes

Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2