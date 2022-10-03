Read full article on original website
Related
USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska
Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches who will follow Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell
With Paul Chryst and Karl Dorrell out, the seats are heating up for five college football coaches. While Karl Dorrell was a dead man walking at Colorado, nobody saw the Paul Chryst canning in Wisconsin coming after Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. Dorrell and Chryst now join...
247Sports
College football coaching carousel: CBS Sports ranks Power 5 openings after Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst
Wisconsin's decision to fire Paul Chryst Sunday after the Badgers started 2-3 was a shocker, and it created five in-season vacancies in the Power Five conferences thus far in the fall. Which one is the best is up for debate, but CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah ranked the openings from most attractive to least attractive. It will not come as a surprise as to who is near the top, but plenty of twists and turns come towards the end, as teams continue to make changes in the first half of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin football: 3 best head coach candidates to replace Paul Chryst
In one of the first shocking moves of the 2022 college football season, the Wisconsin Badgers decided to move on from long-time head coach Paul Chryst. With plenty of worthy candidates already being linked to the open position, it makes sense that this could very well be the most intriguing job that needs to be filled.
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
Joel Klatt Has Warning For Wisconsin After Firing Paul Chryst
Wisconsin surprised a lot of people when it fired head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday night. The Badgers' performance had slumped since 2020, and they started 2-3 under Chryst this year, but from 2015-19, the program posted four double-digit win seasons and three New Year's Six bowl trips. FOX college...
Comments / 0