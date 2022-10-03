ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football coaching carousel: CBS Sports ranks Power 5 openings after Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst

Wisconsin's decision to fire Paul Chryst Sunday after the Badgers started 2-3 was a shocker, and it created five in-season vacancies in the Power Five conferences thus far in the fall. Which one is the best is up for debate, but CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah ranked the openings from most attractive to least attractive. It will not come as a surprise as to who is near the top, but plenty of twists and turns come towards the end, as teams continue to make changes in the first half of the season.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Warning For Wisconsin After Firing Paul Chryst

Wisconsin surprised a lot of people when it fired head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday night. The Badgers' performance had slumped since 2020, and they started 2-3 under Chryst this year, but from 2015-19, the program posted four double-digit win seasons and three New Year's Six bowl trips. FOX college...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy