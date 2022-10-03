ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect

ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him

INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Large drug and gun seizure at Fayette County residence

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police seized a large number of drugs and guns from a home in Fayette County Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Police found about 309 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, more than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and many various edibles including "medicated" candies and chips at the home.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 dead, 13 hurt in recent violence around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In a three-day period, more than a dozen people became victims to violence in Marion County. 13News is looking into the numbers and hearing from some of the victims of the most recent violent crimes. Homicides are down by almost 17% from this time last year, but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
GREENWOOD, IN
abc17news.com

Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis. She didn’t say how Chheda was killed, but the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office is expected to release preliminary autopsy results later Wednesday. Wiete says Ji Min Sha called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their dorm room. She says investigators don’t know why Chheda was killed, but she thinks it was “unprovoked and senseless.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

