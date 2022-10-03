Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
WISH-TV
4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
WISH-TV
IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
Fox 59
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
WLBT
Indiana man stopped on I-55 had injured and malnourished dogs in his van
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Indiana man who was stopped on I-55 was arrested after police found weed and malnourished dogs in his van. According to Madison police, the van was stopped by authorities on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the city. During that stop, the Madison...
Fox 59
Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect
ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
Fox 59
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Fox 59
Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him
INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
wfft.com
Large drug and gun seizure at Fayette County residence
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police seized a large number of drugs and guns from a home in Fayette County Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Police found about 309 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, more than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and many various edibles including "medicated" candies and chips at the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrtv.com
Residents start a petition for Irvington Arms Apartments after fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — "If it's taking this homicide for people to get the attention to what this building has been experiencing for the past 18 months of his ownership. It's really terrible that someone had to pass away," Lauren Bushman said. Irvington residents are searching for solutions after a man...
3 dead, 13 hurt in recent violence around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — In a three-day period, more than a dozen people became victims to violence in Marion County. 13News is looking into the numbers and hearing from some of the victims of the most recent violent crimes. Homicides are down by almost 17% from this time last year, but...
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
abc17news.com
Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis. She didn’t say how Chheda was killed, but the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office is expected to release preliminary autopsy results later Wednesday. Wiete says Ji Min Sha called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their dorm room. She says investigators don’t know why Chheda was killed, but she thinks it was “unprovoked and senseless.”
Fox 59
Calif. man arrested near Greenfield with 20 lbs of fentanyl gets nearly 4 years in prison
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A California man found to have roughly 20 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills after being pulled over near Greenfield was sentenced to almost four years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Felix Becerra-Aguilera, age 40, was sentenced to 45 months in...
Fox 59
East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.
wrtv.com
Indy man sentenced to 19 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 11,400
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after being found with enough fentanyl to kill 11,400 people. Lamar Taylor, 21, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Taylor was found to...
Comments / 0