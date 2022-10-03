ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian updates health of quarterback room ahead of Red River Rivalry

By On3 Staff Report
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ng9D1_0iKBtPlu00
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers participates in warmups prior to a game against Texas Tech on Sept. 24, 2022. (Josh Hedges / Getty Images)

Texas will head into the annual Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma with a full complement of quarterbacks. Following a clavicle injury in Week 2, Quinn Ewers‘ injury recovery has come along enough that he’ll be available this weekend barring any late setbacks.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has addressed his quarterback situation a couple times, with backup Hudson Card having played well in Ewers’ absence. He provided the latest on Monday.

“We’re healthier than we’ve ever been since the start of the season,” Sarkisian said, according to Joe Cook, the managing editor of InsideTexas on the On3 network. “That’s a positive. We’ll see how the week goes.”

Ewers started the first two games for the Longhorns before exiting early in the game against No. 1 Alabama. Card took over and nearly led Texas to an upset win.

In a game and change this season, Ewers has gone 25-of-36 passing for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception.

Card, playing in his stead, has led Texas to a pair of wins over UTSA and West Virginia, while dropping a 37-34 overtime heart-breaker at Texas Tech. He is 74-of-107 passing for 923 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Sarkisian has been extremely complimentary of the job Card has done stepping up as the starter.

“I give Hudson a lot of credit,” Sarkisian said. “I go back to two months ago when he didn’t get named the starter. A lot of guys in that position I don’t want to say (would) fold the tent, but it’s hard to stay focused. It’s hard to come out to practice every day with the same mental intensity and do what you need to do. But the reality of it is you’re a play away from ending up being the guy. I give Hudson a lot of credit. He stayed engaged.”

If Quinn Ewers’ injury is a non-factor will he start vs. Oklahoma?

For the last several days the expectation has been that the earliest Ewers might be ready to return is against Oklahoma.

Sarkisian’s comments Monday lent a little more credence to that line of thinking.

Still, the second-year Texas head coach said as recently as this weekend that the reason Card continued to start was that Ewers wasn’t quite healthy enough. Whether that dynamic changes going into this weekend will bear monitoring.

“Hudson’s more healthy. We haven’t been healthy at that position for a month, and Hudson is just more healthy right now,” Sarkisian said after the win over West Virginia on Saturday. “Again, I have a responsibility to our football team to put the players out there that give us the best opportunity to have success. I have a responsibility each individual player on our team to make sure that if I put them out there, that they’re capable of playing and playing at a high level and that they’re they’re comfortable enough to do it from a safety standpoint.

“It’s been it’s been uncomfortable, especially a month ago of what we were going to do with the position, but it’s getting more comfortable by the week. I just felt like Hudson was was more healthy than Quinn, and that’s why he was out there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Red River Rivalry#Insidetexas#Utsa#Texas Tech#Card
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Tesla's Expansion For Ecological Paradise Approved For Giga Texas

A few weeks ago, Tesla's future Giga Texas “ecological paradise” was back in the news. We told you that CEO Elon Musk confirmed there may be electric Tesla boats available at the park at some point. However, more importantly, we shared that Tesla was set to add 500,000 square feet, or 12 acres, to the site's original construction limits.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy