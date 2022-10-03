ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Police search for shooting suspect in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a shooting suspect on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 13th and X streets where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. X Street is blocked off from Riverside to 15th streets. The man was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man suspected of putting card skimmer in Roseville ATM

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of putting a card skimmer in an ATM machine in Roseville, police said. A card skimmer uses a hidden camera to collect someone's PIN to steal banking information. The ATM is located in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard, according...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Roseville officer involved in motorcycle vs vehicle crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Card skimming device found in Roseville ATM

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Bay Area man on Thursday after he was found with a card skimming device. Police say that a card skimming device is a card reader that can be installed into an ATM or other pay points to steal bank card information. Officers arrested […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene

LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
LOOMIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.'  They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area

Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Office: Burglary, Mail Theft Suspect Arrested After Leaving ID at Crime Scene

“On September 14th at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances. When the deputy arrived, he observed a partially opened residential garage. A search of the garage revealed multiple drawers and cabinets that had been opened, with several hand and power tools strewn about. Deputies also located a handbag on a chair that did not belong to the homeowners.
LOOMIS, CA
CBS San Francisco

DNA used to identify remains of victim in 2004 NorCal cold case homicide

SACRAMENTO -- Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.Vielguth's remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner's officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites. Sheriff's officials said investigators learned that Vielguth was living as a transient in the six months before her murder, spending time in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada and California. She used other last names, including Judkins, Hutchings and Joyce. Investigators asked anyone with information regarding Vielguth's murder or her whereabouts in the months leading to her death to call the sheriff's homicide bureau.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 3, 2022

Charges: HS 11364(A), 11377(A) Suspect: NGUYEN, HUNG (AMA, 41, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: HERNANDEZ, ELIAS (HMA, 19, ARRESTED) Suspect: SILVERS, KYLE (WMA, 30, ARRESTED) PC 273.6 Misdemeanor. WILLFUL VIOLATION OF ORDER RE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $5,000.00. Total Bail $5,000.00. Time:...
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
