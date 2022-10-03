ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pumpkin Pie#Bar Info#Bar B Q#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
portasouthjetty.com

Fundraiser set for Gaspard family after son involved in traffic accident

Dean Gaspard, son of Carrol and Eric Gaspard of Port Aransas and Falls City, was involved in a catastrophic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was traveling from San Antonio to Falls City to visit family. Carrol teaches the water exercise classes at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Dean is at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy