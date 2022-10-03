Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO