Rocky River, OH

Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights police conduct survey of local teachers asking about efforts to reach out to youths

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Richmond Heights Police Department conducted a survey of teachers that asked questions about how officers relate to students and teachers. The on-line Monkey survey of Richmond Heights School teachers, which concluded Sept. 30, had the RHPD faring well. Twenty-three teachers completed the five-question survey out...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Milt Place Invitational helps close out regular season: Cross country weekend preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This is the final weekend of the regular season, with conference meets being next week, followed by district, regional and state meets. Many area teams will be competing at Medina on Saturday in the Milt Place Invitational, named after the former Medina boys coach who died suddenly just before last year’s cross country season began. It’s a fitting tribute to one of the area’s best and most successful coaches.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Forbes will host its ‘Under 30 Summit’ in Ohio through 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Forbes, the popular American business magazine, announced Wednesday that it will host its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. Presented by JobsOhio, the Summit will take place throughout the different Ohio cities -- starting in Cleveland in 2023, followed by Cincinnati and Columbus. Forbes announced the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Akron accepting applications for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron is accepting applications for the next round of Violence Intervention and Prevention grants. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the city has approved more than $2 million in grants for 15 local organizations working to prevent violence, stop the progression of violence and rehabilitate individuals with a history of violent behavior, according to the city.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans

As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

