Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Richmond Heights police conduct survey of local teachers asking about efforts to reach out to youths
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Richmond Heights Police Department conducted a survey of teachers that asked questions about how officers relate to students and teachers. The on-line Monkey survey of Richmond Heights School teachers, which concluded Sept. 30, had the RHPD faring well. Twenty-three teachers completed the five-question survey out...
Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
Lost for weeks, the Parma Heights newsletter finally starts arriving in mailboxes
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Delivered more than two weeks ago for mailing through the U.S. Postal Service, the quarterly Parma Heights newsletter was headed into the hands of residents. The problem is the citywide mailer advertising everything from new events and scheduled functions to resident reminders never arrived. “This past...
Milt Place Invitational helps close out regular season: Cross country weekend preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This is the final weekend of the regular season, with conference meets being next week, followed by district, regional and state meets. Many area teams will be competing at Medina on Saturday in the Milt Place Invitational, named after the former Medina boys coach who died suddenly just before last year’s cross country season began. It’s a fitting tribute to one of the area’s best and most successful coaches.
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
Forbes will host its ‘Under 30 Summit’ in Ohio through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Forbes, the popular American business magazine, announced Wednesday that it will host its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. Presented by JobsOhio, the Summit will take place throughout the different Ohio cities -- starting in Cleveland in 2023, followed by Cincinnati and Columbus. Forbes announced the...
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Ohioans taking the brunt of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida: ‘A very harrowing, scary experience’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chuck Todd of Chesterland late last month headed to his beachfront second home in Fort Myers, Florida, for “just a two-week getaway to check on the condo ... have a beer or two with the great neighbors.”. But now you can count Todd among the many...
Akron accepting applications for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron is accepting applications for the next round of Violence Intervention and Prevention grants. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the city has approved more than $2 million in grants for 15 local organizations working to prevent violence, stop the progression of violence and rehabilitate individuals with a history of violent behavior, according to the city.
Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County
HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
High school football Week 8 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just three weeks remaining in the Ohio high school football regular season, and Week 8 is delivering some highly anticipated matchups across Northeast Ohio. Cleveland Heights, ranked No. 6 in Division I in the most recent AP state poll, can secure the Lake Erie League...
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans
As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 8 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High school football teams across the state are starting to go into playoff mode with just three games remaining in the regular season. That also means there are only three more weeks for players to make their case for Ohio’s 36th Mr. Football Award. Presented...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
