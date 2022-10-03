Read full article on original website
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
KCRG.com
Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Guard Helps With Unique Woodbine Project
Woodbine, Iowa — Members of the 185th Iowa National Guard in Sioux City have been in Woodbine, building a giant tension fabric structure that is a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training mission soon to take place at the Woodbine High School. Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner, is also...
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
kiow.com
Governor Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”
October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond their core business functions, including: charitable giving that meets...
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
Iowa vets have right to time off on Veterans Day
Veterans in Iowa have a right to request time off from work to mark Veterans Day, November 11, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A took effect, requiring employers to provide holiday time off on Veterans Day for employees who are veterans and would normally be required to work […]
kiwaradio.com
Veterans Who Work In Iowa Reminded They Have A Right To Ask Off For Veterans Day
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is reminding veterans that they have a right to ask off for Veterans Day. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A went into effect requiring employers to provide holiday time off on Veterans Day for employees who are veterans and would normally be required to work that day.
KETV.com
Proceeds from Iowa senator's event to benefit foundation for fallen Marine Daegan Page
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst announced Tuesday that proceeds from her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser will go toward a fundraiser set up in honor of a fallen Midwest Marine. Twenty-three-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page, who grew up in Ernst’s hometown of Red Oak in southwestern Iowa, was...
kiwaradio.com
Hunting, Harvest, Weather, Have Deer On The Move
Statewide, Iowa — An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. He...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
KCRG.com
Farm Land value increases in Iowa
Local organizations like The Arc contribute to record breaking employment numbers among people with disabilities. ‘We didn’t have a lot of negative from the drought’ - Local pumpkin farmers see good crop this year. Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano are also both picked to be on the All-Big...
Iowa teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike home after bartending on Friday morning […]
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
kiwaradio.com
State Climatologist Says Summer & September Wrapped Up Drier, Hotter Than Normal
Des Moines, Iowa — All of the counties across the northern third of Iowa wrapped up the month as the 10th driest September on record, which is significant given that’s over one-and-a-half centuries of record keeping. Most of that region was two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half inches below normal for...
kiwaradio.com
Noll Named District Associate Judge Presiding Mainly In Sioux County
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced her appointment of Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. And it looks like Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle will remain the County Attorney. Jessica Noll, of Akron, currently serves as a magistrate in...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
