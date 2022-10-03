Read full article on original website
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
WMBF
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
WMBF
Hurricane Ian causes over $13 million in damage to North Myrtle Beach buildings
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach crews have determined how much damage Hurricane Ian caused to buildings in the city. Donald Graham, the spokesperson for the city, said the powerful storm caused $13.1 million to buildings inside the city limits. PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in...
WMBF
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
WMBF
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
WMBF
The 2022 United States ProMiniGolf Master’s is underway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Held every year at Hawaiian Rumble in North Myrtle Beach, SC, the finest Pro’s of MiniGolf tee off to a 3 day, 12 round event to claim their title as Champion!. Our Halley Murrow hit the green to learn more about the this Master’s...
wfxb.com
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
Video shows Coast Guard rescue crew from Shayna Michelle before it ran aground in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows a crew member being rescued from the Shayna Michelle on Thursday before the shrimp boat ran aground on the Myrtle Beach shoreline during Hurricane Ian. Four people were rescued from the Shayna Michelle, which became disabled on Thursday about 10 miles off of […]
Restoring Grand Strand sand dunes damaged during Ian could take months, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them. Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers […]
myhorrynews.com
Little River coffee shop now open to locals looking for ‘a place to belong’
Owners of a new Little River coffee shop are hoping to create a welcoming spot where customers can feel known. The veteran-owned coffee shop on Sea Mountain Highway called Be Known Coffee Company is now open for locals and visitors. “Be Known Coffee is a specialty coffee shop with a...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach State Park begins to repair pier, Huntington Beach reopens Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach community comes together for ‘National Night Out’, crowns cook-off winner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand community members came together to celebrate a night out. National Night Out was held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center this year and welcomed City of Myrtle Beach personnel including Fire, Police and Neighborhood Services Department team members to hang out with residents and celebrate a connection to the community.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
WMBF
Winna’s Kitchen offers fresh tastes and drinks to Downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen’s Chef Jess Sagun took home the Chef Swap at The Beach winner’s knife for her creative use of rosemary caramel in her sweet-meets-savory take on a pork breakfast meatball!. That’s just the start of what Winna’s Kitchen has to offer....
WMBF
Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An uncooperative tide is delaying the removal of a shrimp boat washed ashore by Hurricane Ian Friday. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, MCpl. Tom Vest, the original plan was to remove the boat Monday at high tide. But that won’t be happening because...
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
