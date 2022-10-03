ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach State Park begins to repair pier, Huntington Beach reopens Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRBL News 3

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

