1470 WMBD
Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
starvedrock.media
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
Pain at the pump continues as gas prices creep up in Illinois
CHICAGO - After a late-summer drop, gas prices are once again on the rise. At a meeting Wednesday, analysts expect OPEC to announce its cutting oil production, which would drive up the price of crude. As a result, you can expect pain at the pump to get worse before it...
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
Illinois lawmakers debate major railroad merger
(WTVO) — The fight continues against a proposed merger of two major railroads. The debate centers around Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads. Officials in Illinois are calling for an honest assessment of how merging the companies would impact the Chicago area. Several suburbs said that a merger would slow down first responders’ response […]
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
wglt.org
Connect Transit trims service over driver shortage
Connect Transit doesn't have enough bus drivers to run all its routes, so Bloomington-Normal's public transit system said Wednesday it will reduce weekday frequency on some routes to weekend levels starting Oct. 9. Late-night service on some routes also will go away some days, affecting Illinois State University students. The...
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
wcbu.org
East Peoria looks to clear out some riverfront vegetation ahead of new development
East Peoria wants to clear out some of the vegetation growing alongside the Illinois River shoreline. A contract with JIMAX for just under $44,000 would remove overgrown trees and shrubbery from certain sections of the shoreline adjacent to the Bob Michel Bridge: one section located by the former Granite City Restaurant, and the other located in front of Bass Pro Shops.
wglt.org
Koos: Bloomington-Normal well positioned to withstand potential recession
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is pleased with the picture created by the annual financial trends report for the town, noting that revenues are strong in income tax, sales tax, and online sales tax reimbursement. And Koos said the hot real estate market has had a good effect even on homes...
wjbc.com
Illinois’ two major cash crops continue the harvest
SPRINGFIELD – There were 7.0 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 2, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 55.3 degrees, 6.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.01 inches, 0.64 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 38 percent short, and...
Illinois tax rebates for solar panels, electric cars, chargers save money and environment
The new Inflation Reduction Act could help you get relief from rising electric and gas bills while also helping the environment.
Tax rebates 2022: Date Illinois residents must claim check worth up to $700 by revealed
Illinois residents must file their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes
(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
1470 WMBD
Illinoisians warned about flood car scams
CHICAGO, Ill. — A short supply mixed with flood damage from Hurricane Ian is causing concern about used vehicle scams, and not just in Florida. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning residents about hurricane ravaged cars potentially being sold here. Raoul says destructive storms are prime time for...
Herald & Review
Tuesday, October 4 weather update for central Illinois
Watch now: Terrific Tuesday in central Illinois, getting warmer for Wednesday. Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois residents have just 12 days to claim one-time check worth up to $700
Illinoisans have 12 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan. A bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel set aside millions of dollars to fund tax rebates, aiming to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state.
