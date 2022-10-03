ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenda Jones
2d ago

my son and his friends were driving out towards BLORA and said that the man was walking around waiving his arms crazily, they went around to avoid him but didn't think anything of it. But then upon their return towards Killeen they saw hazard lights and stopped to find that the same man was involved in the accident.

2
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian killed near Belton

BELL COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44) — One person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian collision near Belton. Texas DPS responded to the scene where a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by a 22-year-old male from Belton, Texas, was travelling eastbound of FM 439. A pedestrian identified as 30-year-old Benjamin Charles...
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: James Cook

KILLEEN, Texas — October 5 is world teacher day and here in Central Texas some of those teachers are also U.S. military veterans. Meet James Cook a popular 5th-grade teacher at Cedar Valley Elementary school in Killeen. Before becoming a teacher, Mr. Cook spent more than two decades serving...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
fox44news.com

Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police Department takes part in ‘National Night Out’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
WACO, TX

