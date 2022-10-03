Read full article on original website
Colors continue to become more vibrant
The latest Fall Colors report is out from the Minnesota DNR which shows progress in almost all SE Minnesota Counties over earlier in the week. The southern-most counties near the state line are showing the best color reaching Near Peak status. Others surrounding have reached Partial. North Iowa remains unchanged...
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
AG Ellison sues Fleet Farm stores for alleged involvement in gun trafficking
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Fleet Farm stores for what he alleges negligently aided and abetted straw purchasers contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. Ellison said the complaint charges Fleet Farm with negligence, negligent entrustment, aiding and abetting, and...
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
Frontline worker paychecks to start distributing Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The State of Minnesota on Wednesday will begin sending out frontline worker paychecks to more than 1 million eligible residents. Minnesotans who were approved will receive a little more than $487 as part of the Frontline Worker Pay program. The payments aren’t subject to state taxes, but are still subject to federal taxes.
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics...
Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley to join Ernst for annual Roast & Ride
(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Joni Ernst announced that Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be joining her for this year’s annual Roast and Ride. Others taking part are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and State Sen. Zach Nunn.
Maryland governor to testify at former aide’s trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown...
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment. Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the...
AP Top Science News at 1:05 a.m. EDT
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Stewartville reaches No. 1, other teams move up in latest AP Minnesota HS football poll
Tigers’ game at No. 10 Kasson-Mantorville this Friday is the ABC 6 Game of the Week. (ABC 6 News) — The Associate Press’ latest poll for Minnesota high school football is out with a handful of teams moving up ever so slightly. 9. Mayo Spartans (4-1) Class...
