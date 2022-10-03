ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory party chair Jake Berry rapidly alienating fellow MPs – and voters

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SMu9_0iKBsF5F00
Conservative party chairman and minister without portfolio Jake Berry at the Conservative conference. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

It is perhaps fair to say that few ministers will emerge from the Conservative conference with their reputations enhanced. But it is also arguable that not many would have expected Jake Berry to be among the particular casualties.

Berry, the Rossendale and Darwen MP since 2010 and the longtime chair of the Northern Research Group, was made party chair by Liz Truss in the hope his links with the “red wall” MPs, for whom he was something of a pioneer, would keep a new, untested government in touch with voters.

But less than a month into the job and Berry is in danger of attracting a reputation for misfiring media appearances, and for alienating the very MPs he is tasked with keeping onside.

Many of Berry’s travails at the conference in Birmingham were, of course, a direct result of wider difficulties. He was by no means the only minister to spend all Sunday vigorously defending the scrapping of the 45p tax rate, only for the policy to be dumped by Kwasi Kwarteng before 8am on Monday.

Related: Humiliated Liz Truss is in office but barely in power. Rebel MPs have the whip hand now | Gaby Hinsliff

Berry did, however, raise some hackles by making it plain that he believed any Tory MPs who failed to back Truss’s mini-budget in an eventual parliamentary vote should lose the whip.

Any hopes that his comments, made in a Sunday morning TV interview, might douse a rebellion were quashed when Michael Gove, the former levelling up secretary, told a series of conference fringe events that he would still vote against the 45p plan.

Berry’s interview with Sky News featured several other hiccups, including an apparent suggestion, part of a slightly muddled parallel with government spending, that families facing higher energy bills “can either cut their consumption, get a higher salary, or go out there and get that new job”.

He also said it was “nonsense” to say that the planned tax cuts would disproportionately help the richest Britons. After being shown a graph from the Resolution Foundation thinktank showing this was the case, Berry said he could not see it.

It is fair to say that Berry, who also holds the cabinet position of minister without portfolio, is not the only MP-facing minister in the firing line. Some backbenchers have talked about whether Wendy Morton, the chief whip, should lose her post over the threats about the whip.

But it is undeniable that Berry’s very public intervention mainly served to harden the rebels’ resolve. Several said they chose to go public with their concerns as quickly as possible to show the number of them at risk of losing the whip.

This wave of dissent so alarmed Truss that she felt obliged to call several other trusted ministers to gauge the backbench strength of feeling over the 45p rate, before deciding on the U-turn.

For some, the verdict is already in on Berry. “He’s probably our worst performing cabinet minister so far – one disaster per utterance,” a former minister said. “Even Kwasi has a better record.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jake Berry
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Wendy Morton
Person
Michael Gove
WHIO Dayton

UK's Truss tries to shake off dismal start with party speech

BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will say Wednesday that all change brings disruption as she tries to convince her Conservative Party — and the country — that her tax-cutting economic agenda will bring prosperity, despite the turmoil it has unleashed. Truss...
U.K.
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Party Chair#Fringe#Uk#Tory
The Independent

Chancellor again declines to say if benefits will rise in line with inflation

The Chancellor has again declined to say whether benefits will be increased in line with inflation, as the Government U-turned on plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.Kwasi Kwarteng said he is “not committed to any spending” during an interview on LBC radio on Monday morning.Failing to keep pace with rising prices would leave some of the poorest households facing a real-terms cut in their incomes.It comes as the Government dramatically dropped its plans to abolish the 45% rate on earnings over £150,000 following widespread criticism.Pressed on the issue of benefits uprating, Mr...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
106K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy