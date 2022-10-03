Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
Springfield man wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested for firearm in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested in Holyoke Tuesday following an investigation into illegal firearms.
South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Bristol Press
Torrington man gets 33 months in prison for role in Bristol crash that caused life-altering injuries for woman
BRISTOL – A Torrington man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after police say he tested positive for multiple drugs following a car accident in which another driver sustained life-altering injuries that have inhibited her ability to walk. Charlton Chittem, 35, faced sentencing last week in...
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
AdWeek
Car Smashes Into Connecticut Station Over the Weekend
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Someone drove their car into into WTNH in New Haven, Ct., on Sunday morning. According to New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
1 dead, 2 injured in attempted carjacking on Park Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside an apartment building on Park Street in Hartford.
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
East Longmeadow Police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash
Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
Norwich police attempt to locate armed, dangerous man after domestic violence incident
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe is responsible for a domestic violence incident in the city. The man, 32-year-old David Holland Jr. of Norwich, told police he would turn himself in on Tuesday, but failed to do so. Police said he […]
Eyewitness News
Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute. Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side. There are no word on injuries at this time. Officials...
Eyewitness News
Police departments in the Naugatuck Valley search for armed robbery suspect
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the Naugatuck Valley continue to look for a man they say is behind multiple armed robberies. A witness to the robbery at Cork N Keg in Naugatuck said there was a getaway driver, along with the male suspect police put pictures out of.
