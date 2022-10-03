ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
AdWeek

Car Smashes Into Connecticut Station Over the Weekend

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Someone drove their car into into WTNH in New Haven, Ct., on Sunday morning. According to New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
WTNH

State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
GRISWOLD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute. Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side. There are no word on injuries at this time. Officials...
WOLCOTT, CT

