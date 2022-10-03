ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday at Soldier Field

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSUOc_0iKBs6Dx00

October is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chicago is Saturday at Soldier Field.

Delia Jervier, from the Alzheimer's Association, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it and recent medical advances in treating the disease.

There is new hope for those who are in the early stages of dementia or Alzheimer's Disease.

A new drug has the potential to slow the progression of the heartbreaking illness.

SEE MORE: New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Lecanemab could give people more time to live independent lives and participate in regular activities.

ABC7 Chicago's own Alan Krashesky will be at the Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday.

Visit act.alz.org to find out more about the event.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause

A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Soldier Field#New Hope#The Walk#Senior Health#General Health
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Politics
1440 WROK

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
oakpark.com

Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce

The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism. Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022. According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy