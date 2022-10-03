ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Freedom of speech poster showcase returns to Fountain Square

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8Whe_0iKBs1oK00

INDIANAPOLIS — A one-night-only showcase in Fountain Square on the first Friday of October is getting Indy ready for election season .

"The Art of Politics" is centered around the United States Constitution's First Amendment and the freedom of speech principle.

Taking over an under-construction building on Prospect Street will be upwards of 35 framed posters created by Indianapolis artists and designers looking to voice their political concerns through the medium they know best — art.

"It's more about the content of the art show than the art show," Lars Lawson, the curator of the event, told WRTV. "There are some really poignant pieces. There are some powerful pieces."

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

This is the second such Art of Politics showcase Lawson has held. The first one happened ahead of the 2020 election, when the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic were in full swing, and the political climate was intense.

Lawson, the owner of Timber Design Company, saw the amazing ways in which his circle of friends and acquaintances were giving back and using their professions to help people during such a trying time. As a creative, he came up with The Art of Politics show as a way to bring the community together for an evening of education on the different perspectives of our neighbors without using words, but rather visual interpretation.

"The Art of Politics show is something that I came up with to kind of be my voice for that—to be able to give back and be able to contribute to a bigger cause and to the world at large," Lawson said.

Whether you're left-leaning or right-leaning, all are invited to participate, view, and take in the perspective of their community.

The works submitted in both 2020 and this year's Art of Politics showcase have been considered more liberal, Lawson says, but the showcase also invites and welcomes artists who have more of a conservative view to enter the showcase in the years to come.

"It's very left-leaning. I think that's our market. And we're an urban community. We're all designers and artists; I think that tends to be the norm for that group. Although, I expect that to change," Lawson said. "I mean, if we continue to do this show, and it gains attention, and there's diversity that's brought in that swings other ways, it's very welcome."

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Andrea Haydon, a local muralist and designer, has had a poster in both of the Art of Politics showcases and tells WRTV that she doesn't typically like to involve politics in her work, but felt called to participate due to the "trying times right now."

"This is just a really great opportunity, and an excuse for myself, to sit down and actually create something that means something to me, and taking that time for myself, but also advocating for something that's important," Haydon said.

Haydon's Art of Politics poster is about Indiana's ban on abortions , signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb this summer. All seven of the state's abortion clinics were set to lose their state licenses until Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon blocked the abortion ban at the end of September.

"I feel like as a woman, [abortion is] a right that we should have. Whichever way you go. And I think that living in a country where we don't have those rights, it's just, that's not the land of the free," Haydon said.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

"I don't necessarily want to call it protest art, but it is a lot of protest art," Lawson said.

A key part of the exhibit is 100% of the revenue received from posters bought during the showcase will go to an organization or cause of that artist's choice. For instance, if an abortion rights poster is bought and the artist chooses to support Planned Parenthood, all of that money would be donated to Planned Parenthood.

"We're raising money for causes that matter to people," Lawson said of The Art of Politics.

Lawson says he plans to continue The Art of Politics showcase annually and looks forward to adding another opportunity for the community to come together through art, all while raising money and awareness.

"I want everybody that has something to say to be able to say it. And there is no poster that would be rejected. If on any and all sides of all types of politics, it can be part of the show," Lawson said.

The Art of Politics poster showcase is free and takes place on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2119 E. Prospect St. Although all are welcome, parental discretion is advised for children.

MORE: Indianapolis mural honors Filipino culture and heritage

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Current Publishing

Owner hopes to retool space after Main Street Poke closes

Main Street Poke served its final customers Oct. 2, but owner Dave Tang is not finished serving Carmel restaurant customers at the location. “We have really enjoyed serving the Carmel community the past five years but have struggled to make ends meet with rising food and labor costs this past year,” Tang said. “It was very touching the past week for so many of our regulars and fans who made sure to come by for one last time and to also say thanks to our staff. I know they appreciated those visits very much.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School graduate bring film to Heartland

As a Carmel High School student, Laura Palmer Graham’s film teacher took the class on a field trip to the Heartland International Film Festival. “That was my first touchpoint with filmmakers and a possible career in entertainment,” Laura said. Laura, a 2010 CHS graduate, is the executive producer...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Street Art#Freedom Of Speech#Art World#Timber Design Company
multihousingnews.com

Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis

Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
FRANKLIN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy