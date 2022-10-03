Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode

AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change.

The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

Tyra was discussing the show moving to Disney+ for season 31, and said, "It is the first live-streaming show ever that's not like sports or anything."

Ryan Seacrest referenced his experience hosting American Idol and mentioned how with live shows, you usually get four-minute commercial breaks to rest.

"You get nothing. I dehydrate before. You understand? I can't run to the bathroom. There's like nothing," she said.

Dancing With The Stars will air live tonight at 8pm on Disney+;

Tough crowd

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their discontent with the announcement of Heidi D'Amelio being casted.

"Off to a rough start!!" wrote one fan as another raged, "It’s so embarrassing when parents of famous kids try to become relevant."

A third asked: "Why her mother? Who is she?" while one said, "Not awesome!"

"They ran out of celebrities," joked one viewer.

"Here we go again. Already letting me down again," one fan tweeted with a bunch of face-palm emojis.

"Also their family has a show on Hulu, that’s probably why they signed Charli and Heidi," pointed out a Twitter user.

Dance floor meets James Bond

Tonight's episode of DWTS is dedicated to James Bond and will include music from the movie franchise.

Elvis was the theme last week, as the dancers paid tribute to the King of Rock and Roll.

DWTS teases new episode

The show will air tonight at 8pm.

Dancing With The Stars teased its upcoming episode in a short clip on Twitter.

Tom Bergeron said he was fired

Tom Bergeron revealed that he had been fired as the host of Dancing With The Stars.

The longtime host tweeted the news that he will be leaving the ABC show and told fans that he's "grateful" to have been involved with the competition series.

His tweet read: "Just informed that @DancingABC will be continuing without me.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

Tom proved that he didn't let the bad news get him down and concluded the tweet with a joke.

He wrote: "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

When DWTS switched hosts

In the summer of 2020, former DWTS host Tom Bergeron broke the news on Twitter that he would not be back in the ballroom for season 29.

ABC and BBC Studios would later release a joint statement to ET confirming the news shortly after, which also revealed that his co-host Erin was also leaving.

The iconic supermodel was named host just one day after Tom and Erin Andrews were axed.

Since then, Tyra, 47, has been quite the controversial host, as she has seen backlash for fumbling over her words, asking not-so-engaging questions, making a frequent habit of messing up the script, and more.

This season's oldest contestant

Cheryl Ladd was born on July 12, 1951, in Huron, South Dakota.

Cheryl is a veteran actress, singer, and author who is best known for her role in ABC's hit television series, Charlie's Angels, where she starred as Kris Munroe. She joined in its second season in 1977 as a replacement for Farrah Fawcett-Majors.

She has also featured in films such as Purple Hearts, Millenium, Poison Ivy, Permanent Midnight, and Unforgettable.

Furthermore, she published a book titled The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship, in 1996.

She also published Token Chick: A Woman's Guide to Golfing With the Boy, in 2005. This was an autographical book that focused on her love of golf.

Furthermore, the 71-year-old actress is the oldest celebrity contestant in Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars.

Joe Baena's birthday was yesterday

DWTS wished contestant Joe Baena a happy birthday yesterday.

The star will be competing tonight for a spot in the next round.

Remaining couples

Each season, DWTS casts several high-profile celebrities to compete with their iconic dancers for the Mirrorball Trophy.

This year's remaining pairings include:

Rumored judge salaries

In the early days of DWTS, it was reported that judges made $250,000 per season.

After Season 2, however, it has been reported that some judges can make up to $1.2million per season, as per ReelRundown.

While there are several reports out there, neither ABC nor DWTS has ever confirmed these figures.

Reported salary of professional dancers

It is rumored that a starting salary for a pro is $1,600 per episode.

But seasoned pros can make up to $5,000 per episode.

The reported cap for a professional dancer is said to be $100,000 per season.

While there are several reports out there, neither ABC nor DWTS has ever confirmed these figures.

Dancing with the Stars pros

The show features professional dancers who are paired with the stars:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bensten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvinstev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Who is Bruno Tonioli?

Bruno Tonioli, 66, was born in Italy, and has lived in London since 1975.

Bruno choreographed stage shows, music videos, and tours for several well known artists, including the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and Tina Turner.

Bruno is gay and has not been married.

Who is Derek Hough?

Derek Hough, 37, is from Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a professional choreographer, Latin and ballroom dancer, actor, and singer.

He has been dating professional dancer Hayley Erbert since 2015.

He was a judge on DWTS last season, after starring as a professional on the show, and will be coming back to judge this season.

Who is Len Goodman?

Len Goodman, 78, is from England.

He started dancing at the age of 19 and went on to compete professionally.

Len has served as the head judge of Dancing with the Stars since it began in 2005.

He only missed Season 29, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions–and that’s when Derek stepped up to fill his slot.

He is married to Sue Barrett, and shares a son named James William Goodman with ex-girlfriend Lesley.

He was previously married to Cherry Kingston.

Who is Carrie Ann Inabe?

Carrie Ann, 54, is from Honolulu Hawaii, and originally started her career as a singer in Japan.

She went on to perform at concerts for stars like David Bowie, Madonna and Prince.

The dancer has appeared as a judge on every season of Dancing with the Stars since it launched in 2005.

Carrie Ann has been engaged twice, to Jesse Sloan and Robb Derringer, and once dated Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, who won season 29.

ABC on dropping DWTS

The network said in a statement that the switch from ABC to Disney+ has to do with the promotion of Monday Night Football games.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” the statement read, via Deadline.

Beginning this year, ABC will air an exclusive MNF game and will then expand to three in 2023, Deadline notes.

How to watch DWTS

While many might have thought the show would end, it's moved to Disney+ and become the service’s first live-streaming show.