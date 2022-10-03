Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.
brproud.com
Justice Department ‘intensifying’ action against scams targeting elderly
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the past year, the Justice Department has made efforts to take action against scams targeting the elderly and the bad actors behind them. The department said it has focused on combating mass-marketing scams to those scamming neighbors. Such scams are described by the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it
As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
theadvocate.com
Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says
Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge students say lack of mental heath resources among biggest problems in schools
An initiative seeking to capture the voices of young people in Baton Rouge has released its first report, detailing what some 500 students in town think about their schools as well as their community. Participants completed surveys for the Baton Rouge Youth Initiative, but about 100 of them also just...
wbrz.com
Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening
PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat:. Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received...
wbrz.com
Baker woman found guilty of, sentenced for falsifying aid claims during pandemic
BATON ROUGE - A Baker woman was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for wire fraud and making false claims for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanda Hall, 44, was convicted in June 2022 of wire fraud and making false statements; additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Louisiana found she made a false testimony during her trial, adding obstruction of justice to her charges.
theadvocate.com
How a casualty of Baton Rouge's opioid crisis led police to a drug ring inside a church
After a drug overdose left a person dead inside a bungalow off Plank Road in July, law enforcement traced the drugs suspected of killing them half a mile south to an unlikely location: The Salvation Ministry of Jesus Christ church. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies and Central Police officers executed...
$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge. However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pelicanpostonline.com
Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
wbrz.com
Trial of man accused of killing Zachary officer begins with testimony from family, law enforcement officers
ZACHARY - The trial for a 2018 killing of a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and Zachary Fire Chief began Wednesday with testimony from his widow and law enforcement officers. On March 12, 2018, Christopher Lawton was killed when the man wanted by authorities, Albert Franklin, allegedly ran...
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.
theadvocate.com
After years of debate, Livingston set to approve 1st rural zoning map: 'This is a good thing'
Livingston Parish Council member Tracy Girlinghouse firmly believes the parish should have put zoning laws on the books in the 1990s. It would have transformed the parish — but he knows it wasn't the right time politically. Since then, things have changed. "We’re a whole different parish than we...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new billboard in Livingston Parish is getting people’s attention. It’s located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit. The billboard says, “Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”. It also has a...
theadvocate.com
History made as Ascension lieutenant colonel graduates from FBI academy
Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion recently made history as the first female deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The 10-week FBI academy offers advanced communication, leadership and fitness training to select law enforcement officers across the country. Gremillion is one...
Comments / 0