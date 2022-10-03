ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it

As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says

Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baker woman found guilty of, sentenced for falsifying aid claims during pandemic

BATON ROUGE - A Baker woman was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for wire fraud and making false claims for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanda Hall, 44, was convicted in June 2022 of wire fraud and making false statements; additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Louisiana found she made a false testimony during her trial, adding obstruction of justice to her charges.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge. However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

History made as Ascension lieutenant colonel graduates from FBI academy

Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion recently made history as the first female deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The 10-week FBI academy offers advanced communication, leadership and fitness training to select law enforcement officers across the country. Gremillion is one...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

