‘The Midnight Club’ features terminal teens in another ‘Stranger Things’ wannabe
The curse of “Stranger Things” means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with “The Midnight Club” as the latest example. It’s creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
Kate Walsh ‘outed’ her engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. “Grey’s Anatomy” actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she’s engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said “Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé,” referencing Nixon.
‘Amsterdam’ offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook
“Amsterdam” certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that’s too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
Cucumber sandwiches, Cary Grant and pitch-side glamour: Remembering the Hollywood Cricket Club
It’s pre-war Los Angeles and you’re a young and rather dashing British actor. You’re newly arrived in Hollywood and looking to make friends, and preferably ones who understand the importance of a properly made cup of tea. Look no further, then, than the Hollywood Cricket Club. There you’ll find fellow famous Brits abroad such as David Niven, Boris Karloff and, thanks to the suspect nature of colonialism, an honorary Brit in the shape of Tasmanian-born Errol Flynn. Across the 1930s and 1940s, these stars (and more) could be counted on to drop by the club’s nets in their flawless whites....
Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour has ‘ended’ until at least March 2023
To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, there’s only one appropriate word: Sorry. In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has “ended” for now and that the remainder of Bieber’s show dates are being postponed.
A ‘Great British Bake Off’ episode is getting heat for stereotyping Mexican culture
A recent episode of “The Great British Bake Off” is drawing criticism from some viewers for its depictions of Mexican culture. In the “Mexican Week” episode of the reality competition series, which aired in the UK on Tuesday and was released in the US on Friday, contestants are tasked with making pan dulce, tacos and tres leches cake — dishes that critics saw as cliché and uninspired. The hosts, meanwhile, pepper in attempts at tongue-in-cheek humor that not all viewers found funny.
