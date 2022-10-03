ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback

Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. #Braves' A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it, we took it from them…We just played out of our minds.” — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) […] The post ‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal

View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals series prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time in a decade as they head to the midwest to face off with the St. Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It is a best-of-3 series, and time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Phillies finished 87-75 while going 40-41 on […] The post NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals series prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball

The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals (92-68) will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99) on Tuesday in what will be the fifth consecutive matchup between the two teams. Righty Dakota Hudson (8-7) is the projected starter for the visiting Cardinals, while JT Bubaker (3-11) will get the start for the home Pirates. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Pirates prediction and pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908

Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed a complete team effort in 2022. As a result, they are headed to the MLB playoffs as AL Central division champions. As per usual with Cleveland, pitching has been a main storyline. Notably, ace Shane Bieber and breakout star Triston McKenzie have led the charge in the rotation. Bieber shared […] The post Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
