Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer On Pace To Become No. 1 Prospect In MLB Next Season
Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is the No. 7 prospect in Major League Baseball and continues to climb the rankings as 2023 approaches.
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball already receiving $2 million offers
That was quick. Less than an hour after catching Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball at Globe Life Field in
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback
Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. #Braves' A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it, we took it from them…We just played out of our minds.” — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) […] The post ‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tomase: Bogaerts reminds Red Sox why they'd be foolish to let him go
Xander Bogaerts arrived with a bang in 2013, becoming a starting third baseman in the World Series just days after his 21st birthday. Did he leave with a bang on Tuesday night?. In what could've been his final at-bat with the Red Sox, Bogaerts launched a grand slam in a...
Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
88-year-old ex-MLB pitcher is gaining new fame — thanks to his granddaughter’s TikTok
A former Major League Baseball pitcher and coach has a new following thanks to his granddaughter’s viral TikTok videos, which share his stories to an entirely new generation. Wes Stock, 88, who was a pitcher and catcher before becoming a World Series winning pitching coach, is often the subject...
NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals series prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time in a decade as they head to the midwest to face off with the St. Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It is a best-of-3 series, and time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Phillies finished 87-75 while going 40-41 on […] The post NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals series prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball
The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals (92-68) will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99) on Tuesday in what will be the fifth consecutive matchup between the two teams. Righty Dakota Hudson (8-7) is the projected starter for the visiting Cardinals, while JT Bubaker (3-11) will get the start for the home Pirates. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Pirates prediction and pick.
‘I couldn’t sleep last night’: Twins’ Luis Arraez gets brutally honest on fending off Aaron Judge for batting title
Minnesota Twins star infielder Luis Arraez wasn’t just chasing the American League batting title. Arraez was attempting to fend off New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who recently made baseball history– and is perhaps the best hitter on the planet at the moment. No easy task. Yet, Arraez,...
Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908
Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season.
Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed a complete team effort in 2022. As a result, they are headed to the MLB playoffs as AL Central division champions. As per usual with Cleveland, pitching has been a main storyline. Notably, ace Shane Bieber and breakout star Triston McKenzie have led the charge in the rotation. Bieber shared […] The post Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
ClutchPoints
