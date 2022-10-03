Read full article on original website
uci.edu
Eye-opening discovery about adult brain’s ability to recover vision
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 — A discovery about how some visually impaired adults could start to see offers a new vision of the brain’s possibilities. The finding that the adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness comes from a collaboration between researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine. Their paper appears in Current Biology.
uci.edu
UCI researchers awarded $7.5 million for environmental justice initiative
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 – The National Science Foundation has awarded an interdisciplinary team of researchers at the University of California, Irvine $7.5 million for a project centering environmental justice and community engagement in Earth system science research and education. The UCI group obtained funding from the NSF’s...
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help
This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
uci.edu
NIH funds collaboration to improve mental health treatment for Latinos
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 – The National Institutes of Health is awarding nearly $4.7 million over five years to support research teams from University of California campuses in Irvine, Berkeley and San Francisco who are collaborating on a new project that will combine peer support with the use of a digital platform to better serve the mental health needs of Latino patients with limited English proficiency.
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
vegoutmag.com
Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend
The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Newport Beach in 2022
Newport Beach is a coastal town in Southern California. It is a city that radiates elegance and class. Newport Beach is famous for its coastal life, making it popular among sailors, yachters, surfers, and swimmers. Coastal life means you enjoy eating fresh seafood. There is a wide variety of seafood in this city, with sushi being the most popular. After a day of surfing, swimming, and cruising the bay, there is no better way to end than with a fresh bite of sushi. You can choose the type of sushi you want or allow the chef to choose for you. If you are looking for a place to eat sushi, here are the twenty best sushi restaurants in Newport Beach 2022.
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
theregistrysocal.com
The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing
One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
uci.edu
UCI hosts launch event to swear in the first #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows
EVENT: UCI will join higher education leaders and more than 3,000 students in a statewide launch and virtual swearing-in celebration with the governor for the first #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows. The new service program helps thousands of students pay for college by serving their communities. UCI will have 70 student fellows sworn in at the event.
uci.edu
UCI MIND Partners with HFC for “10th Birthday Extravaganza”
On Saturday, October 1st, UCI MIND participated in the HFC “10th Birthday Extravaganza,” hosted by Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen. The event raised critical dollars for HFC’s caregiver respite and education programs. This includes HFC’s funding of the UCI MIND Research And Mentorship Program with the School of Medicine and several of the trainees were able to attend this star-studded evening in Los Angeles. The night of laughter and music also gave UCI MIND the opportunity to talk about our research, share who we are with the community, and allowed attendees (including Mr. Rogen) the opportunity to hold a human brain. We thank Lauren and Seth for allowing UCI MIND the opportunity to be a part of such a fun and important night and meaningful partnership.
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
surfcityusa.com
Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
2urbangirls.com
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
uci.edu
Ensuring an Astrophysics Student’s Light Shines On
Astrophysics graduate student José Flores-Velázquez had a brilliant future ahead of him. Before coming to UCI in 2018, he conducted research with faculty at Northwestern University and Harvard University. Within his first months in Irvine, he earned a prestigious National Science Foundation graduate research fellowship – a rare feat for a first-year doctoral student.
California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing
California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to limit Grandma’s House of Hope’s ability to provide much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
Brian Hsu pleads guilty to attacking flight attendant
A California man has pleaded guilty in Denver Federal Court to charges of assault inside an aircraft after an incident with a flight crew last October. It led an American Airlines flight from New York to Santa Ana, California to be diverted to Denver.Brian Hsu told authorities he had been attacked in New York City and suffered psychological damage. He was escorted off American Airlines flight #976 in Denver Oct. 27, 2021 after a flight attendant said he punched her.A drink cart was placed in the aisle to barricade him before passengers taped him to a seat. The incident happened...
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
