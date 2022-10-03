ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Gas explosion causes fire at Honey Baked Ham

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building.

According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the fire to spark from spewing natural gas. How the gas meter broke is still under investigation.

Fire crews heard the explosion from the station on Crystal Beach Drive Capt. Rebholz said the fire started on the exterior burning the landscape before traveling inside the store. He said the building is not a total loss but the damage is extensive.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the store for more information. The fire comes just a month before Honey Baked Ham begins its busy season of Thanksgiving and holiday meals.

Crews from OCSO, South Walton, Okaloosa Island and North Bay Fire assisted the scene.

WKRG News 5

How many boats use the Destin harbor? Preliminary study is in

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin is known as the luckiest fishing village, but the majority of boats using the harbor are pontoon boats, not fishing boats. A harbor study is underway for the Emerald Coast tourist destination. Preliminary numbers were published and given to the city council Monday, Oct. 3. Average Daily Entry/Exits to Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
