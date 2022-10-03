Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
The List: Who would Paul like to have lunch with?
CHICAGO – If you had the chance to have lunch with anyone in the world, or even in Chicago, who would you choose?. It’s probably something you’ve thought about at some point in your life, and so has Paul Konrad, so he decided to give his picks in “The List” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
One of Illinois’ Most Iconic Foods May Be Something You Have Never Tried Before
When it comes to Illinois' most iconic foods, the Jibarito usually makes the list, but what the heck is it?. Only In Your State recently published a list of the 10 most iconic Illinois foods, and the most usual (and delicious) suspects made the list;. Chicago-style hot dog. Chicago-style/deep dish...
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?
Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Water Commissioner Du Buclet says water is the ‘new gold’
Inspired by her parents’ work ethic and commitment to community and family, Cook County Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner (MWRD) Kim Du Buclet is on a mission to protect the county’s fresh water systems, save monarch butterflies and fight the effects of climate change. Elected to...
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
newcity.com
Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli
On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
Plainfield family behind 'Stranger Things' display given green light to keep display up for season
After meeting with village officials, the Plainfield family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," has been given the green light to reopen this weekend.
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
Corydon Times-Republican
wjol.com
Look Who Stopped By UCP in Joliet For Celebrity Reading Week
United Cerebral-Palsy Center for disability services is hosting their celebrity reading series this week in Joliet. WJOL’s Scott Slocum stopped by and read “How to Catch a Unicorn” by Adam Wallace.
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
dekalbcountyonline.com
Genoa Winery Home To One Of The Most Delicious Wine Slushies Ever!
Genoa Winery Home To One Of The Most Delicious Wine Slushies Ever!. Prairie State Winery in Genoa, Illinois might be home to the most delicious looking wine slushies you’ve ever laid eyes on. After hearing last month that McEachran Homestead Winery was closing, a lot of my friends started asking where they’d be able to find more wine slushies in the area. I visited McEachran a handful of times with friends and let me tell ya, their wine slushies were out of this world!
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
