Pennsylvania State

Carol Kestner Miller
2d ago

Maybe they should have classes on tv before the election that people can watch, One that goes through the process of voting. That way people that dont know how to do it.can watch it! Only certain people should be allowed to use absentee voting. The rest should have to vote in person with a voter ID. Then there will not be a problem!

4
Carol Kestner Miller
2d ago

Everyone should want a fair voting system! We did not have this problem before we went to this everyone vote absentee. Voter ID would make it so easy. I just don't know why people wouldn't want a safe election. Then we could stop this fighting!!!

3
Betty Boop*
2d ago

All this craziness...if they can't read & follow directions, they aren't of sound mind & probably shouldn't vote in the first place!

3
wtae.com

PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Unresolved areas in Pennsylvania mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges

The legislature and governor have failed to clarify the landmark 2019 law creating widespread mail voting, meaning ballot rules could once again vary by county. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Correction: A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

John Fetterman's record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe

(WESA) – When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
BRADDOCK, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Cumberland County, PA
Elections
Cumberland County, PA
Government
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from "here"

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Pa. election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

HARRISBURG — In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, who will face off this November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Election Local#Election Law#Ballots#Politics Courts#Politics State#Election State#Commonwealth Court#Gop#The Department Of State#Rnc#County Boards
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lincoln Report

John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion

John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?. For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Reporting, staff turnover contribute to Pennsylvania audit troubles

(The Center Square) – Recent audits show that poor accounting practices can cause Pennsylvania townships to lose out on thousands of dollars, either in interest from a pension fund or from state aid. A September audit of Dunkard Township in Greene County, for example, found that administrative mistakes caused...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund reaches record high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes

After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County seeks input for comprehensive plan

Franklin County has developed significantly over the past 10 years. What will it look like over a decade from now?. County leaders want people who live, work and play in Franklin County to have a say in that, by sharing their visions and goals for the county's future to help officials develop the county's next comprehensive plan, according to a news release. The plan, Imagine Franklin 2035, will identify opportunities for development and preservation, ways to build upon existing assets, and ways to pay for it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
