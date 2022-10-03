ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
OREGON STATE
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EARTH SCIENCE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US

Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Body found at Arches National Park in Moab

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Staff members at Arches National Park have reported the discovery a “deceased female” whose body was located early Saturday night. According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body was recovered by a...
MOAB, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley forest to burn

The Greys River Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest plans to do a 2,500-acre prescribed burn in Star Valley in the coming weeks. It’s part of the Star Valley Front Vegetation Treatment Project and consists of acreage extending from Strawberry Creek south to Cottonwood Creek, from the forest boundary to the top of the Salt River Range.
POLITICS
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

