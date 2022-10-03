Read full article on original website
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Mountain towns prepare in case Southern governors send migrants to mountains
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) reached out to leaders of Colorado's mountain resort towns this week to offer assistance if governors of Florida or Texas send a group of migrants to the Colorado mountains, his office confirmed Wednesday. Leaders in Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties said...
81-year-old hiker narrowly dodges California wildfire during coast-to-coast trek
"When I started this trail, I had no idea I would ever finish it. And now, I would like to."
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Daily Beast
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains. That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists
USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
10 Affordable Places To Retire in the Desert
The desert has long been a popular destination for retirees. The weather is warm, but has plenty of mild climates scattered across the U.S. southwest and beyond. Of course, deserts can provide some of...
KSLTV
Person recovered at Arches National Park identified as Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah — A dead woman recovered from Arches National Park on Sunday, Oct. 1 has been identified as Yaroslavna Ksenjek, from Arlington, Virginia. Ksenjek was 33 but the cause of her death has not been determined. Ksenjek was named by the National Park Service Wednesday evening in a...
These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US
Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
Gephardt Daily
Body found at Arches National Park in Moab
ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Staff members at Arches National Park have reported the discovery a “deceased female” whose body was located early Saturday night. According to a press release from the National Park Service, the body was recovered by a...
Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'
We spoke with several servers who worked at places like Hooters and Twin Peaks. Their perspectives tell a complicated story with multiple glaring inconvenient truths.
Gas Prices in California Hit All-Time Highs, but Relief Could Be Coming Soon
Drivers in California already pay the highest gas prices in the country by a wide margin, and now some sections of the state are seeing record highs - including more than $8 a gallon in certain...
Star Valley forest to burn
The Greys River Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest plans to do a 2,500-acre prescribed burn in Star Valley in the coming weeks. It’s part of the Star Valley Front Vegetation Treatment Project and consists of acreage extending from Strawberry Creek south to Cottonwood Creek, from the forest boundary to the top of the Salt River Range.
