Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers
Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
Santa Clarita Radio
College Of The Canyons To Host Manufacturing Day Including Job Opportunities & Panels
When you think of the word “manufacturing”, what do you think of? Shop class? A Factory?. This October 6th from 6-8pm, come to the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia to see firsthand what it means!. Manufacturing Day is a national event that occurs...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Celebrates National Coffee With A Cop Day
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station gathered to have coffee with residents this morning for National Coffee with a Cop Day. Hosted at Havana Savannah on Wednesday, residents sat down with deputies to ask questions and get to know them, a tradition the sheriff’s station does every month.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mission Valley Bank In Santa Clarita Offers Their Clients The Ultimate Banking Mobile App
Mission Valley Bank in Santa Clarita works with clients to provide the best financial advice for their clients. Mission Valley Bank offers their clients business banking advice, SBA loans and personal banking guidance. For years, Mission Valley Bank has been helping the community of Santa Clarita with any and all...
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour Brings Awareness To Teen Mental Health
Insight Treatment Hour brings awareness to teen mental health in Santa Clarita, with host Fredrick who brings on weekly guests as he discusses the impact and effects of mental health and how to seek help in your community. In this week’s show, Frederick brought on two licensed therapists from the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Guardians Hosts 9/11 Car Show In Honor For Fallen Soldiers
The Guardians of Santa Clarita hosted their 9/11 car show and pancake breakfast on Saturday in memorial of lost military members, as well as to honor veterans. A variety of cars, from classic to futuristic, lined the parking lot of Higher Vision Church on the Old Road Saturday morning. Volunteers...
Santa Clarita Radio
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage
Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Gas Line Repairs And Replacements Are One Of Whitaker Plumbing’s Specialties
Whitaker Plumbing in Santa Clarita specializes in helping their customers fix any plumbing problems that they may be having. Whitaker is a small family owned and operated business from Santa Clarita. They are proudly built on honesty and integrity, placing these values as one of the most important values they...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
Santa Clarita Radio
Lamps, Vases, Throw Pillows? A Royal Suite In Santa Clarita Has Got Them All
You may be looking for some beautiful new pieces of furniture, or you may simply be looking for some stylish accessories for your home. Either way, A Royal Suite in Santa Clarita has them all. A Royal Suite Home Furnishings is the premier Santa Clarita furniture store not only for...
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating ‘Swatting’ Hoax At Stevenson Ranch Home
A “swatting” hoax incident was called at a family apartment in Stevenson Ranch after a false alarm call occurred Tuesday evening and is being investigated by deputies. At 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies received a call stating that a son had shot his father in an apartment on Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sergeant Rios with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Radio
Spruce Up Your Home With Stylish Window Pieces And Elegant Designs
Preferred Glass & Windows in Santa Clarita will install any window, glass and door adjustments you need to make your home perfect for you. Preferred Glass & Windows has been helping Southern California residents since 1969. They make their customers the number one priority, striving to make every renovation as stress free and efficient as possible.
Santa Clarita Radio
Sgt. Steve Owen Remembered Six Years After Being Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty
On Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies honored fallen Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot and killed in an execution-style manner while responding to a burglary call exactly six years ago. Affectionately known as the “Bullfrog” by his coworkers, Owen was well-known and loved for his...
Santa Clarita Radio
Prevent Unwanted Bird Messes And Diseases Around Your Home And Business
Unipest Pest Control is Santa Clarita’s number one pest control service for all community members, working to exterminate all pests. Unipest has been working to help community members for years now as a family owned and operated business that puts their customers first above all. Cardon Ellis, founder of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Thieves Steal Hundreds Of Dollars In Brass Vases From Eternal Valley
A Santa Clarita family has had several brass vases stolen from their family’s lot at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, in Newhall. Over the last four months, the Keysor family has had three brass flower vases stolen from grave markers at Eternal Valley in Newhall. “We have a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered By Deputies In Canyon Country
A man was arrested in Santa Clarita last week by deputies after he allegedly stole a motorcycle and was then found in possession of burglary tools. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man after they noticed a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate near Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Soup Season: Enjoy This Hearty Chicken Taco Soup Recipe
It’s almost soup season, when the whole family can dine on a filling and delicious soup to warm their insides. Try Chicken Taco Soup, a hearty mix of ingredients to make for a creamy and rich meal sure to satisfy the whole family. In partnership with Just A Pinch,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Four Arrested After Discovery Of Hundreds Of Stolen IDs In Stevenson Ranch
Four people, two women and two men, have been arrested after an investigation led deputies to an apartment in Stevenson Ranch with hundreds of personal stolen documents which was all sparked off by a stolen vehicle containment last week. The investigation started Tuesday, Sept. 27, when deputies identified a stolen...
