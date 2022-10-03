ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Celebrates National Coffee With A Cop Day

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station gathered to have coffee with residents this morning for National Coffee with a Cop Day. Hosted at Havana Savannah on Wednesday, residents sat down with deputies to ask questions and get to know them, a tradition the sheriff’s station does every month.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Insight Treatment Hour Brings Awareness To Teen Mental Health

Insight Treatment Hour brings awareness to teen mental health in Santa Clarita, with host Fredrick who brings on weekly guests as he discusses the impact and effects of mental health and how to seek help in your community. In this week’s show, Frederick brought on two licensed therapists from the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating ‘Swatting’ Hoax At Stevenson Ranch Home

A “swatting” hoax incident was called at a family apartment in Stevenson Ranch after a false alarm call occurred Tuesday evening and is being investigated by deputies. At 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies received a call stating that a son had shot his father in an apartment on Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sergeant Rios with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Radio

Spruce Up Your Home With Stylish Window Pieces And Elegant Designs

Preferred Glass & Windows in Santa Clarita will install any window, glass and door adjustments you need to make your home perfect for you. Preferred Glass & Windows has been helping Southern California residents since 1969. They make their customers the number one priority, striving to make every renovation as stress free and efficient as possible.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prevent Unwanted Bird Messes And Diseases Around Your Home And Business

Unipest Pest Control is Santa Clarita’s number one pest control service for all community members, working to exterminate all pests. Unipest has been working to help community members for years now as a family owned and operated business that puts their customers first above all. Cardon Ellis, founder of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered By Deputies In Canyon Country

A man was arrested in Santa Clarita last week by deputies after he allegedly stole a motorcycle and was then found in possession of burglary tools. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man after they noticed a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate near Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Soup Season: Enjoy This Hearty Chicken Taco Soup Recipe

It’s almost soup season, when the whole family can dine on a filling and delicious soup to warm their insides. Try Chicken Taco Soup, a hearty mix of ingredients to make for a creamy and rich meal sure to satisfy the whole family. In partnership with Just A Pinch,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

