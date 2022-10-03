The Chicago Cubs should have a lot of changes coming next season. Who are some of the key members who will not return?. After the 2021 trade deadline saw some cornerstone players’ departure, it was obvious that the Chicago Cubs were about to undergo a huge transition. The 2022 season saw the Cubs trying to stay steady but not quelling rumors on who was in or out. The track seems clear now. The Chicago Cubs are moving toward a younger squad next season.

