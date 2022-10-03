ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAfEr_0iKBoim000

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, 21-year-old Epifanio Ruiz of Beaverton was heading south in a Toyota Corolla just after 2:45 a.m. when he crossed into the northbound lines and hit a Honda Accord.

Man, dog treated after 2-alarm blaze burns Kelso home

Ruiz was life-flighted to a nearby hospital where police say he later died. His BAC level was noted as .24% at the hospital, according to OSP.

His passenger, 22-year-old Jorge Cortez, and the other driver, 26-year-old Gabriel Ortiz, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ortiz’s passenger was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, but OSP says they are investigating alcohol as a factor in the crash.

The crash closed the highway for about 4 hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 21

Jim Westbrook
2d ago

Drunk driving is an epidemic, cops need to be on the road more, I see drunk drivers every day I drive, and a whole Lotta distracted drivers.

Reply(3)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Beaverton, OR
Accidents
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Marion County, OR
Accidents
Marion County, OR
Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

FATAL CMV CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 4, 20220) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Just Blaze
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 5

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway, went over an embankment and caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and destroyed. The operator of the Kenworth sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the operator will be released upon identification and next of kin notification. Hwy 22E was affected for approximately 3.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#Oregon State Police#Osp#Nexstar Media Inc
kezi.com

Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
kptv.com

Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash

The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
HILLSBORO, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn man dies in 99E crash

Oregon State Police reported that a crash on 99E near Gervais early Sunday claimed three livesOregon State Police responded to a triple-fatal crash on Hwy. 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. OSP troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:46 a.m. to the site. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound gray Toyota Corolla operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz, 21, of Beaverton crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, 36, of Woodburn. Ruiz was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital where he was pronounced...
WOODBURN, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy