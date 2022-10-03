Read full article on original website
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
KFDA
Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today. Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project. He accused...
KFDA
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
KFDA
Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October. When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign. Anyone who dines out is asked to...
KFDA
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program. The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle. “It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Fire Department Written Exam Results
The Amarillo Fire Department held it’s written exam this Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. There were a total of 91 participates taking the test, with 53 passing grades. Afterwards, those 54 candidates were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a CPAT orientation. According...
KFDA
‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that growth it needs more volunteers. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the home bound elderly and severely disabled who are unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves.
KFDA
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
KFDA
Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
KFDA
Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees. Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business. Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now. The owners said they are...
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
scmagazine.com
Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise
Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
KFDA
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to host 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off. The Good Times Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tri-State Fairground. In the parking lot of the Amarillo National Center Arena at the fairgrounds...
FirstBank Southwest promotes new Amarillo Market President
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest announced the promotion of a new Amarillo Market President. FBSW announced the promotion of Matt Mathias as Amarillo Market President. FBSW said Matt has been with FBSW since 2018, and in the financial services industry for over 22 years. After graduating from West Texas A&M University, Matt has served […]
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
