Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today. Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project. He accused...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October. When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign. Anyone who dines out is asked to...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire Department Written Exam Results

The Amarillo Fire Department held it’s written exam this Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. There were a total of 91 participates taking the test, with 53 passing grades. Afterwards, those 54 candidates were asked to climb a 107′ aerial ladder and walk through a CPAT orientation. According...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees. Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2

Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
scmagazine.com

Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise

Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
AMARILLO, TX

