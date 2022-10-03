Read full article on original website
Related
opelikaobserver.com
Stone Martin Builders Awarded Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama
OPELIKA — Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama, is proud to be awarded “Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama” by BUILD Magazine’s 2022 Construction & Engineering Awards. The international annual awards honor companies that are excelling, achieving and innovating in the industry.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South
I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You
Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin, controlled substances without license, board says
A Texas-based doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin without a license, a state board has said.
WJBF.com
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
Alabama agrees not to use ‘cutdown’ procedure, sedative shots during upcoming execution
The State of Alabama has agreed not to conduct a "cutdown" procedure or use intramuscular sedatives during the scheduled lethal injection of Kenneth Eugene Smith on November 17.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
"Sweet Home Alabama" Should It Be Our State Song?
Should Alabama''s state song officially be changed to "Sweet Home Alabama" by legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd? Read along to find out more about our current state song - then let me know in the comments what you think!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
UAB announces new Alabama maternal health task force to tackle mortality, doulas, telehealth
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health and the Alabama Perinatal Quality Collaborative announced Tuesday that they will take the lead on a new task force dedicated to improving maternal health across the state. The Alabama Maternal Health Task Force will be formed under a five-year grant...
Bham Now
Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability’s upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that
Earlier this summer, Alabama‘s unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. “Inside” those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
alreporter.com
Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama
Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
Alabama Residents Checking Their Pennies After Shocking Discovery
How many of us have a cup holder, jar, or a pocket full of change right now? I can safely assume just about everyone! We all have spare change laying around. Now, go pull out all those pennies from your “coin collection” and then continue reading. To see exactly what you are looking for, check out the video by scrolling down.
Snail darter, Shrimp Festival, foiled robbery: Down in Alabama
The snail darter -- once a flashpoint in the politics of environmentalism -- has been given a status change. The National Shrimp Festival is finally returning. A man walked into a bar with a gun, and it didn’t go as planned. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families
The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0