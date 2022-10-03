Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO