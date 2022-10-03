ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

opelikaobserver.com

Stone Martin Builders Awarded Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama

OPELIKA — Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama, is proud to be awarded “Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama” by BUILD Magazine’s 2022 Construction & Engineering Awards. The international annual awards honor companies that are excelling, achieving and innovating in the industry.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South

I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
Bham Now

Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability’s upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that

Earlier this summer, Alabama‘s unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. “Inside” those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama

Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Alabama Residents Checking Their Pennies After Shocking Discovery

How many of us have a cup holder, jar, or a pocket full of change right now? I can safely assume just about everyone! We all have spare change laying around. Now, go pull out all those pennies from your “coin collection” and then continue reading. To see exactly what you are looking for, check out the video by scrolling down.
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families

The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
