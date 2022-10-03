Read full article on original website
Related
Inspector 'throttled boy, 16, who was filming his police station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' before arresting him as suspected terrorist'
A police inspector throttled a 16-year-old filming his station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' - and arrested him as a suspected terrorist, a court heard. Dean Gittoes, 49, is accused of assault by beating the teenage boy who was standing outside to film the police station and put it online.
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident
Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.The family viewed the footage on...
Chris Kaba was not a suspect before being fatally shot by police, hears inquest
Car driven by Kaba, killed by single shot to head fired by officer, was being followed by police
Ex-Met Police officer, 28, who grabbed a man by the throat and threw him to the floor outside a Wetherspoons in unprovoked attack while on duty is spared jail
A former Met Police officer who grabbed a man by the throat and threw him to the ground while on duty was spared jail. Archie Payne, 28, was responding to reports of a fight in east London when he attacked Scott Rooney, unprovoked, outside a Wetherspoons on January 5, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 34, arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.Merseyside Police said on Thursday evening that a man from the area has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.Officers said the investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and continues the appeal for information.The force had already arrested nine other men as part of the...
International Business Times
Woman Dies After Husband Sets Her Ablaze With 2 Daughters, Stages Fire As Accident
A woman has succumbed to death in India after her husband allegedly set her ablaze along with their two young daughters. The suspect, who had an affair with another woman, plotted to kill his family to get rid of them and attempted to stage the fire as an accident, according to police.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Two Girls Shot Dead in Similar Circumstances; Two Very Different Sentences
In both instances, teenage girls were killed by teenage boys in Miami and the same court ruled that both of the killings were manslaughter.
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Burying Two Stolen Race Cars With an Excavator
Clever detective work by the race cars' owner is what found the thief.
Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be sold
A century-old police ledger featuring a mugshot of a one-time suffragette and anti-war campaigner convicted on the evidence of a British spy of conspiring to kill the prime minister is going under the hammer.Alice Wheeldon, a women’s rights campaigner who opposed the First World War, is shown gazing from the pages of the 500-page book, alongside black and white photographs of others convicted of a host of offences between 1890-1920.Mrs Wheeldon, of Derby, was convicted of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917, during the war, and was jailed for 10 years, as the ledger records.Alice Wheeldon is a...
Tributes paid to 'loving family man', 52, stabbed to death during a mass brawl outside a Coventry mosque as police arrest three more men aged 20, 23 and 29 on suspicion of murder
Tributes have been paid to a 'humble loving family man' who was viciously stabbed to death during a mass knife brawl outside a mosque. Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, who was described by his family as a 'dependable shining light of good', was knifed when violence erupted in Coventry at 9pm on Sunday.
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.・
BBC
Man who tortured and pulled shotgun on boss jailed
An Angus employee who tortured his boss and pulled a loaded shotgun on him has been jailed for 40 months. Ronald McLennan subjected Ian Robertson to systematic violent bullying over 20 years and was found guilty by a jury of endangering his employer's life. McLennan was jailed at the High...
Police release footage of car in council worker murder probe
Detectives investigating the murder of a council worker have released footage of a vehicle travelling in the area shortly before.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am following reports of concern for a woman at the property.Police are appealing...
Police inspector on trial for assaulting vulnerable boy: ‘I stand by my actions’
A police officer accused of assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy who was filming outside a police station has said he “stands by his actions”.Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Merthyr Tydfil, is on trial for beating the 16-year-old while off-duty on August 20 last year.The incident was captured on a now-deleted YouTube video that was recorded by the youth, who claimed at the time to be “auditing” Merthyr Tydfil Police Station in South Wales.Auditing relates to a global online community of people who record and upload videos of government buildings, such as police stations.The teenager can be seen filming the station...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
Comments / 0