The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting at a late-night taco spot over the weekend.

The incident was reported to police around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the 3200 block of S. Sertoma Avenue near 41st Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. A man fired two shots inside the Giliberto's Mexican taco shop after a fight outside.

Clemens said a large group of people were outside the business in the parking lot when a fight broke out. Eventually the suspect walked inside, and after further discussions pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the ceiling.

More: Man arrested for defrauding several Sioux Falls banks

A 30-year-old man from Harrisburg tried to grab the gun but was shot in the resulting scuffle for the firearm, Clemens said. He was shot in the abdomen area but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene in what is possibly a white pickup truck, Clemens said.

Police are awaiting the release of surveillance footage from Giliberto's and have talked to witnesses. The suspect has yet to be identified, Clemens said.

The victim and suspect did not know each other. Clemens said the victim's role in the fight before the shooting is unknown.

One shell casing was found on scene, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man shot in western Sioux Falls taco shop