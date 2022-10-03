ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson not in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Torkelson is being replaced at first base by Harold Castro versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 391 plate appearances this season, Torkelson has a .195 batting average with a .578 OPS, 6 home runs,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brewcrewball.com

Brewers end season with loss to Diamondbacks, 4-2

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of the regular season by a score of 4-2 as Milwaukee gave up the lead in the ninth inning. With two of the best pitchers on the mound in Corbin Burnes and Merrill Kelly, it took until the fourth inning for either offense to score. The Diamondbacks scored first in the top of the fourth as Christian Walker singled home Pavin Smith, who singled and moved to second on an error earlier in the inning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

A's draw walk-off walk in 10th to top Angels

Shea Langeliers drew a full-count, walk-off walk with one out in the 10th inning Tuesday night, giving the Oakland Athletics their second extra-inning win in two days, a 2-1 decision over the visiting Los Angeles Angels. One night after erasing a late deficit to force extra innings, the A's watched...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

A Pair of 4-Run Innings Propel White Sox to 8-3 Win

Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

