The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of the regular season by a score of 4-2 as Milwaukee gave up the lead in the ninth inning. With two of the best pitchers on the mound in Corbin Burnes and Merrill Kelly, it took until the fourth inning for either offense to score. The Diamondbacks scored first in the top of the fourth as Christian Walker singled home Pavin Smith, who singled and moved to second on an error earlier in the inning.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO