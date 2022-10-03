Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Second candidate for provost presents at Elon University
Students and members of the Elon University community had their second opportunity to meet one of three candidates for the next provost and vice president for academic affairs. Elizabeth Sayrs, executive vice president and provost at Ohio University, spoke in a presentation to students and faculty Oct. 5. During her...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Hispanic Heritage Month books on display at Elon’s Belk Library
Personal accounts written by Hispanic and Latino authors can be checked out from Elon University’s Carol Grotnes Belk Library through Oct. 15. Elon University’s Carol Grotnes Belk Library often displays books that reflect current events. As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, the books on display highlight Hispanic and Latino authors.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Mental health awareness speaker Johnny Crowder addresses Elon students, campus community
Johnny Crowder participates with the crowd at Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives Wellness Forum presented by Elon's Beta Theta Pi chapter Oct. 3. Oct. 2 to 8 is National Mental Illness Awareness Week. To kick off events for the week, Elon University’s Beta Theta Pi chapter collaborated with keynote speaker Johnny Crowder to address students on mental health awareness. The first annual Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives forum was held in Whitley Auditorium on Oct. 3 and was open to all students, regardless of gender identity.
My Fox 8
Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University
Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University School of Law to host webinar on election security
Elon University School of Law in Greensboro will host a global webinar on election security Oct. 19. The conversation, being held on Zoom, will be hosted with input from Smartmatic, a multinational electronic voting technology firm. Legal experts will debate voting machine technology and challenges to democracy. Professor of law David Levine will moderate.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Fiona McAllister
Hispanic Heritage Month books on display at Elon’s Belk Library. Elon University’s Carol Grotnes Belk Library often displays books that reflect current events. As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, the books on display highlight Hispanic and Latino authors.
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Ian washes out partial fall harvest for local vendors
On Craven Smith’s farm in Gibsonville, hurricane preparation takes a lot of planning. There’s only so much he can do, he said, and as he cleans up debris on his property this week, he and his workers are trying to make up for lost business. “It's a wash...
alamancecc.edu
Caswell Co. Government Appoints ACC Student as Next HR Director
(October 3, 2022) – When Ashley Kirby Powell was growing up on her family’s tobacco farm 30 years ago, she probably never imagined she would one day take charge of the welfare of dozens of employees who work for Caswell County Government. Yet that is precisely the role she will fill in January, thanks to perseverance and working toward an associate’s degree at Alamance Community College.
carolinianuncg.com
The State of Glenwood
A stone’s throw from Spartan Village, ominous yellow foreclosure signs have gone up across Glenwood. Four are on the first block of Lexington Avenue alone. If one were to turn back time ten or so years, Glenwood was a very different place. Here’s what happened. In February of...
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Tai Verdes to headline Elon SUB's fall concert
Tai Verdes will perform at Elon University’s fall concert Nov. 2. Verdes, who grew up in California, is an American singer-songwriter and is best known for his song “Stuck in the Middle,” which first became viral on TikTok.
ncatregister.com
Students Furious over Continuous Parking Issues
Students and staff at N.C. A&T are now over a month into the academic school year and with a record-breaking admittance of 13,322 students, finding a parking spot on campus has been one of the most difficult tasks to do daily. Though Parking and Transportation Services has been driving around...
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
Winston-Salem woman sponsors Habitat home to honor her 85th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers. Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000 to go towards the materials […]
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Halloween Events
It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday
The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King. “For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to...
