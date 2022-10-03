Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Council Ward Three And Seven Candidates Speak
Hopkinsville City Council candidates in wards three and seven discussed discussed issues ranging from top city priorities to encouraging future growth during Hopkinsville League of Women Voter forums Monday at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center. Ward Three Republican candidate Don Marsh says there are two priorities he will focus on if...
clarksvillenow.com
City Council candidates discuss rezoning, growth, traffic and other city issues
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville City Council candidates discussed the issues recently in the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce political forums. Council Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 will be on the ballot in August, with early voting starting this month. To find your Council ward, check your Voter ID card or go to the City of Clarksville Ward maps.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Commissioner apologizes for calling development potential ‘cluster f—‘ during public meeting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a public meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday, one commissioner was candid and explicit about a rezoning resolution. When talking about a proposed subdivision, District 9 Commissioner Jorge Padro said the project could create a “cluster f—.” The comment was addressed...
whvoradio.com
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
whopam.com
Resolution possible in 2019 reckless homicide case
A resolution may be possible in the reckless homicide case against Robert Jackson, the man accused in a December 2019 fatal accident that killed two people. Jackson appeared alongside defense attorney Olivia Adams in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, who informed the court they are considering another offer from the Commonwealth, and need more time to go over it before making a decision.
clarksvillenow.com
Cathi and Joe Maynard presented with Veteran Community Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local veteran business owners and philanthropists Cathi and Joe Maynard recently received the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition Veteran Community Award in recognition of their passion, unconditional commitment, and enduring dedicated service to the veteran community. The award was presented during the “Surviving to Thriving Post Pandemic...
clarksvillenow.com
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
clarksvillenow.com
Bonnie Bell Clack
Bonnie B. Clack, age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Chapel of Gateway Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The Clack family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Marion Francis Johnson
A Celebration of Life service for Marion Francis Johnson, age 83, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Ted Denny will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Sango Cemetery alongside her late husband, Edward Ray Johnson. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Don Scott, who brought Don’s Donuts to Clarksville, dies at 90
Donald “Don” B. Scott, age 90, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Don dedicated his life to God many years ago and was a dedicated member of Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. In addition, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his early years, he owned and operated the Town Square Restaurant in Waynesville, where he met his wife, Wanda. Together, they started a small donut shop in Springboro called Don’s Donuts, which they operated for several years. In the following years, they sold their Springboro donut shop and moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, where they owned and operated another donut shop for the next 25 years, from 1981 until 2006. Ultimately, due to Don’s close connection to his family, they moved back home to Ohio.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
WSMV
4 apply for Davidson County judicial vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people applied for the vacant circuit court vacancy in Davidson County that was created after the death of Philip Smith on Sept. 4. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider these applicants for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge when it holds a public hearing later this month.
WTVCFOX
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly two months after conservative Andy Ogles secured the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district that cuts into left-leaning Nashville, the former rural county mayor has largely vanished from the public arena. In August, Ogles won a nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th...
mainstreetclarksville.com
No charter schools for Clarksville
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has denied the appeal for the Oxton Academy Charter High School to operate in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The commission’s vote was unanimous, 8-0 to uphold the CMCSS Board of Education’s decision to deny the operation of Oxton High by One on One Children’s Services, the charter school’s sponsor.
clarksvillenow.com
Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
