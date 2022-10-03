He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO