The List

The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
The List

How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Nate Hastings

He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope explodes at Thomas and Steffy for helping Taylor and derailing Brooke

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Hope Logan (Anika Noelle) will soon reach her limit where Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) children are concerned. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Wood) have made no secret of the fact that they want their parents back together and are becoming bolder in making their desires known.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea moves closer to realizing her dream but it could turn into a nightmare

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that things will progress within the next few weeks for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She will remain firm on her position that Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) is told the truth and she ready for the boy to know she gave birth to him. She also desires that he get to know Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) as his half-brother rather than his cousin.
Cheryl E Preston

Donna and Thomas battle on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will soon be pulled into the battle with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that is being waged against her sister Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). The action begins when during the weeks of October 3 to October 14, Brooke will follow Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to Aspen, where Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester Finn (Jacqueline Wood) are waiting.
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…Again

Thomas Forrester tries to put his best foot forward with Hope. B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…AgainSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, focus on the ups and downs of Thomas Forrester. He’s had a bit of a wild ride the last few weeks as he’s set off some serious drama. But, through it all, he’s found unwavering support from the one person he wants it from the most — Hope Logan Spencer.
Soap Hub

Cry Me a Days of our Lives River: Does Gabi Deserve Sympathy?

Cry Me a Days of our Lives River: Does Gabi Deserve Sympathy?Soap Hub. Gabi Hernandez DiMera is in for a world of pain on Days of our Lives. Her beloved husband, Stefan O. DiMera, is back from the dead. It’s a dream come true! But he doesn’t remember his love for her.
The List

The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally

Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).




