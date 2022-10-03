ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 31

cocolo
2d ago

She still doesn't know her 5 minutes ended long ago, and she's a prime example of being dishonest with your kids. She actually thinks she's witty.

Reply
6
adam strouse
2d ago

they would need a truck with oversized load permit and escort cars the casket would be so heavy

Reply
19
Marconius
2d ago

How about a standard municipal garbage truck...???

Reply(1)
16
Related
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Lena Dunham
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pride Parade#Tombstone#Earth#Racism
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopCrush

PopCrush

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy