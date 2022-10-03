Up to 1 million people expected to visit SF for Fleet Week, Chamber of Commerce says

Fleet Week has begun in San Francisco! It's a hugely popular event that brings fun, but also a major economic boost to the city.

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce says they expect up to 1 million people to visit the city this week.

People want to see naval ships and fighter jets just like the USS Princeton out of San Diego, which just pulled into town on Sunday. It was lit up and ready to go Monday morning, marking the start of Fleet Week.

This is when visitors can get a glimpse of the day-to-day lives of sailors serving in the US Navy and US Coast Guard, across two different piers.

Local businesses are banking on this week for a much-needed bump in foot traffic, after bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

"We're going to be making a whole lot more hummus and I'm going to have to move a lot faster," Desiree Rodriguez of Obour Foods said.

Some business owners have said they're expecting things to pick up mid-week. By then, all naval ships will be docked, and the Blue Angels plan to take to the sky this weekend.

"I'm hoping it's going to bring in more customers from all the place in the Bay Area from different cities to spread out the word and enjoy our products," Diana Olivares from Simurgh Bakery said.

A free concert series starts Monday at 5 p.m. with a Navy and Marine band playing in neighborhoods across San Francisco.

But it doesn't end there. On Friday, it's the Blue Angels air show and parade of ships where you'll see much more than just the USS Princeton.