Burlington animal control issues warning following two separate coyote attacks
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Burlington & Canton Animal Control is putting out a warning to pet owners about recent incidents regarding coyotes attacking dogs. The animal control office said two separate incidents were reported in the Johnnycake Mountain Road area of Burlington. To keep pets safe, officials say owners should keep pets on a […]
Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
Norwich police search for man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'
NORWICH, Conn. — The Norwich Police Department is searching for a man believed to be "armed and dangerous" after a shooting incident that occurred on Boswell Avenue on Saturday. An active arrest warrant was issued for David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, for his suspected involvement in the shooting....
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse plan
Scot Haney tracks drier weather for the rest of our work week. Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts. Sunday evening two people entered Jay’s Auto Sales and Repair Shop lot in a car that officials believe to be stolen. Updated: 13 hours ago. Help...
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
Hartford police continue to investigate Park Street carjacking that turned deadly
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a carjacking that turned deadly on Park Street in Hartford on Monday. The attempted carjacking happened in broad daylight in the parking lot of the 1429 apartments, right across from Parkville Market. Police said the two suspects who tried to steal that car...
Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
Man faces assault charge for striking victim in the head with a football helmet during game
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for attacking another man with a football helmet and knocking him unconscious. It happened at a high school football game in Norwalk on Oct. 2. Ryan Polk, 32, of Norwalk was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and...
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Shooting During Carjacking in Hartford: Police
One person is dead and two others are critically injured after multiple shots were fired near the Lofts on the Park in Hartford Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 1429 Park St. at about 3:15 p.m. after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police found a man,...
Man arrested for threatening DMV employees in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after he repeatedly threatened and harassed Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees in Wethersfield on Monday. According to state police, troopers were dispatched to the Wethersfield DMV at 60 State St. Monday afternoon after an employee said they received a phone call from a man who […]
