Burlington, CT

WTNH

Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
fox61.com

Norwich police search for man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'

NORWICH, Conn. — The Norwich Police Department is searching for a man believed to be "armed and dangerous" after a shooting incident that occurred on Boswell Avenue on Saturday. An active arrest warrant was issued for David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, for his suspected involvement in the shooting....
NORWICH, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
WTNH

South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
NEWINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws

If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
Eyewitness News

Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse plan

Scot Haney tracks drier weather for the rest of our work week. Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts. Sunday evening two people entered Jay’s Auto Sales and Repair Shop lot in a car that officials believe to be stolen. Updated: 13 hours ago. Help...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Drunk driver stops car in I-84 travel lane in Middlebury: state police

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Middlebury after state troopers conducted a patrol check on I-84, police said. A state trooper witnessed a car stopped in the right travel lane on I-84 westbound in Middlebury early Tuesday morning around 12:23 a.m. The car was stopped just between […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for threatening DMV employees in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after he repeatedly threatened and harassed Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees in Wethersfield on Monday. According to state police, troopers were dispatched to the Wethersfield DMV at 60 State St. Monday afternoon after an employee said they received a phone call from a man who […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT

