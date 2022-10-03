Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say
A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
nbcboston.com
Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say
Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
manchesterinklink.com
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
laconiadailysun.com
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Showing Up at Amazon Work Site With Shotgun Expected in Court
A Peabody, Massachusetts man is expected in court Thursday after allegedly bringing a shotgun and ammunition to an Amazon constriction site on Squire Road in Revere Wednesday morning. Revere police recovered a shotgun and ammunition after employees of the construction site — where a new Amazon distribution center is being...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty in federal case after 390 grams of fentanyl, gun silencer found in home
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A Pembroke man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges. According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Goff, 28, made three sales of fentanyl to an informant in the fall of 2020. Goff pleaded guilty to possession with the...
WMUR.com
Manchester police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers, demanding money
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are warning people of scam callers who are posing as officers over the phone. Police said the callers are trying to solicit money by telling victims they have warrants and will need to pay cash bail. "The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if...
Have You Seen Them? NH Police Seek Missing Portsmouth Teen, Rochester Woman
UPDATE: Rochester Police said Tiffany Vigneau was safely located on Signal Street safe and unharmed Wednesday afternoon. Police in Portsmouth and Rochester are looking for help locating two individuals missing for over a week. Davyn Hanson, 15, of Portsmouth was last seen September 26 leaving Portsmouth High School around 3:15...
WMUR.com
Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio...
manchesterinklink.com
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system
Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
nbcboston.com
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
NECN
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
