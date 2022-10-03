Man arrested by New York State police facing multiple sexual abuse charges

New York State police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Daniel L. Goodell of Wichita, Kansas on multiple sexual abuse charges.

Police said Goodell faces 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree sexual conduct with a child.

According to police, between 2019 and 2021 two complaints were received involving children possibly being sexually abused. After an investigation, police said that a 13 and 12-year-old victim were allegedly sexually abused multiple times.

Goodell allegedly moved from New York prior to the investigation but he was located in Kansas and extradited to Genesee County on September 30. He was arrested and processed and then arraigned in the Town of Alexander and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash/ $60,000 bond.

Later Monday afternoon the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Goodell is also facing a first-degree sexual abuse charge in connection to multiple incidents that took place in 2009 and 2010 that involved a victim that was las than 11 years old.

Police said if you have any information you're asked to contact NYSP at 585-344-6200.