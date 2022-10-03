After a slate like we just had, sometimes the best course of action is to send its memory down the river in a blazing canoe at dusk. Good riddance to Week 4. Football fans from the East Coast snicker and thumb their noses at the Pacific time zone whenever there is a game on Euro soil that has us up before the rooster to scramble to swap out last-second inactive players along with our eggs. It’s their “retribution” for struggling to stay awake three nights a week during primetime, while some of us in sunny California can catch a post-football viewing of The Irishman.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO