FOX Sports

Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the first CFB Playoff Top 25 poll

If the first five weeks of college football season are any indication, the next month of action should be unpredictable within the top 25 ahead of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings from the selection committee Tuesday, Nov. 1. The top four teams from the initial rankings has never stayed the same the rest of the way, but it does give us an idea of who's in the national championship hunt and which teams may be too far behind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Chicago

Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster

A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule

Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan headline Joel's Week 6 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 6 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt," Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. Also included are the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Southern California Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and Utah Utes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
