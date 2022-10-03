Read full article on original website
Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
College football rankings: Projecting the first CFB Playoff Top 25 poll
If the first five weeks of college football season are any indication, the next month of action should be unpredictable within the top 25 ahead of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings from the selection committee Tuesday, Nov. 1. The top four teams from the initial rankings has never stayed the same the rest of the way, but it does give us an idea of who's in the national championship hunt and which teams may be too far behind.
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule
Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
Report: NCAA Division I Council Approves Women's Basketball NIT-Level Tournament
The NCAA Division I Council reportedly approved an NIT-type tournament for women’s basketball, following Wednesday’s reintroduction of NCAA-sanctioned summer basketball academies for high school boys. It would act as a secondary postseason tournament and the target date is set for March 2024. Additionally, the council approved of the...
Bowl projections: Georgia remains ahead of Alabama in race for College Football Playoff's top seed
The fifth weekend of the college football season didn't bring any changes to the major games in our latest bowl projections, but did bring clarity.
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams ranked in Super 16 entering Week 6
The 2022 college football season is marching into Week 6 and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has updated their Super 16 poll. The Big Ten has 3 teams in the latest poll. Ohio State is at No. 3, behind Alabama and Georgia. The...
Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan headline Joel's Week 6 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 6 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt," Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. Also included are the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Southern California Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and Utah Utes.
Dawn Staley hints at coaching future with South Carolina in podcast interview
Staley, with six years remaining on her USC contract, also talks about the idea of coaching in the pros.
CBS Sports updates bowl, College Football Playoff projections after Week 5
As the season nears its halfway mark, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections for this year’s post-season. Several Week 5 upsets have impacted the latest projections, including Oklahoma‘s second loss of the year versus TCU. Kentucky and Texas A&M also took losses in Week 5.
No. 5 Clemson faces Boston College in Red Bandanna Game
No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Line: Clemson by 20.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Clemson 20-9-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
