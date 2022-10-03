If the first five weeks of college football season are any indication, the next month of action should be unpredictable within the top 25 ahead of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings from the selection committee Tuesday, Nov. 1. The top four teams from the initial rankings has never stayed the same the rest of the way, but it does give us an idea of who's in the national championship hunt and which teams may be too far behind.

