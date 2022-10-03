ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar's Building

Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
KFDA

Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
96.9 KISS FM

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
101.9 The Bull

The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)

Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of 'Baby Graves' in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Mix 94.1

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn't Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

