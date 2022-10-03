Read full article on original website
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
Good News Buc-ee’s Location is Finally Moving Forward
Amarillo has had its drama. We all know that. When things can finally work out we can finally rejoice that the drama is over. Buc-ee's is one of those things that started as a rumor. Oh, and then the rumor was confirmed. Then the drama started. There ended up being...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
KFDA
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
Texans, Rejoice! A New $30M Buc-ee's Location Is Set To Break Ground Soon
Buc-ee's is headed to Amarillo.
Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo
Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
Amarillo Girl Scouts Team Up with United Way to Have Messy Fun
October sure is a fun month. So many fun activities to get us outside. The weather is starting to feel a little bit on the fall side so it's exciting. The more outside activities you can find the better. Who Doesn't Want to Get Out and Make a Mess?. This...
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Live Out Your Yuppie Dreams In This Home For Sale Near Amarillo College
One thing I can't get enough of about the housing market in Amarillo is that we have a few architectural styles that are totally unique to the area. And on top of that...these telltale styles are timeless in design.....and rich. Did I mention rich?. You've definitely seen the type of...
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Halloween is a Howling Good Time for Families at the Amarillo Zoo
Once that calendar changed to October everything fun and just a little bit spooky took precedence in Amarillo. We didn't even really wait until the start of the month. We are ready for all the fall activities. We definitely are not going to disappoint in the area. We have a...
Enter to Win A Smashing Good Time at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm!
It must be all the cider, pumpkin spice, and crisp fall air....but we've gotten the itch to help you get into the Fall spirit by teaming up with a very special seasonal favorite!. That's right, we've got a family 4-pack of tickets to Amarillo's one and only Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business. Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now. The owners said they are...
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
