Despite sluggish start, Michigan State must remain paitent with Mel Tucker
No, now is not the time to panic in East Lansing. This time next year? Then Michigan State fans can have that thought in regards to Mel Tucker. The Spartans fought in College Park against Maryland for 4 quarters last weekend. Michigan State battled against Taulia Tagovailoa, Mike Locksley and a Terps offense that’s averaging 35 points per game.
Patience is required, but Mel Tucker’s recruiting classes are already yielding results
Michigan State football is struggling through this 2022 season, but optimism is warranted for future recruiting classes...
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
Alex Hickey: Someone can beat Michigan before Ohio State does -- but it'll take guts
If you don’t have cable TV, you might currently be under the impression that Michigan is the most unstoppable force in college football. This week, FOX is tethering its Big Noon Kickoff tentpole to the Wolverines for the third straight week when Michigan visits Indiana. Indiana. The poor Hoosiers,...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
Blake Corum reveals advice he gave freshman CJ Stokes following costly fumble vs. Maryland
Blake Corum has been one of the best running backs and players in college football this season. The junior ball carrier has rushed for 611 yards on 93 attempts and 10 touchdowns. His play on the field and leadership has helped Michigan to a 5-0 start. Corum recently gave some...
2 B1G programs among top teams in the country in games favored by over 10 points
Michigan and Ohio State are among the top teams in the country when it comes to winning games in which they are favored by more than 10 points. Ohio State has won 14 straight games favored by 10 or more points while Michigan has won 13. Neither are even close to first place, which is Cincinnati with 45 straight wins over such opponents.
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
Kickoff time, channel announced for Penn State-Michigan Week 7 bout
FOX Big Noon Kickoff will be heading to Ann Arbor in Week 7 with Michigan taking on Penn State. The time for the game has been announced as well. Kickoff time at The Big House will be Oct. 15 at noon ET on FOX. Michigan and Penn State are two of three undefeated teams remaining in the B1G. Ohio State is the only other one after Minnesota lost to Purdue in Week 5.
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Senior CFB writer picks B1G game in Week 6 as a potential 'trap game'
Senior Sports Illustrated college football writer Pat Forde made a list of several trap games for Week 6. He listed Michigan-Indiana as a potential trap game for the Wolverines. Michigan heads into this week’s matchup as the No. 4 ranked team in the country with a 5-0 record. This has...
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Mazi Smith compliments rest of defensive line for 'letting us tackle in a phone booth'
Despite the departure of Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan has still been able to find production on the defensive line. The Michigan defense compiled 4 sacks while allowing just 66 yards to Iowa’s running backs in a win over the Hawkeyes. No particular player has displayed the Hutchinson-like dominance we saw last season, but the line as a committee has performed very well anchored by senior Mazi Smith.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana
No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
