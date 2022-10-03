ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 3

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Despite sluggish start, Michigan State must remain paitent with Mel Tucker

No, now is not the time to panic in East Lansing. This time next year? Then Michigan State fans can have that thought in regards to Mel Tucker. The Spartans fought in College Park against Maryland for 4 quarters last weekend. Michigan State battled against Taulia Tagovailoa, Mike Locksley and a Terps offense that’s averaging 35 points per game.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes

Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G programs among top teams in the country in games favored by over 10 points

Michigan and Ohio State are among the top teams in the country when it comes to winning games in which they are favored by more than 10 points. Ohio State has won 14 straight games favored by 10 or more points while Michigan has won 13. Neither are even close to first place, which is Cincinnati with 45 straight wins over such opponents.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time, channel announced for Penn State-Michigan Week 7 bout

FOX Big Noon Kickoff will be heading to Ann Arbor in Week 7 with Michigan taking on Penn State. The time for the game has been announced as well. Kickoff time at The Big House will be Oct. 15 at noon ET on FOX. Michigan and Penn State are two of three undefeated teams remaining in the B1G. Ohio State is the only other one after Minnesota lost to Purdue in Week 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Michigan State#Spartans#Msu
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mazi Smith compliments rest of defensive line for 'letting us tackle in a phone booth'

Despite the departure of Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan has still been able to find production on the defensive line. The Michigan defense compiled 4 sacks while allowing just 66 yards to Iowa’s running backs in a win over the Hawkeyes. No particular player has displayed the Hutchinson-like dominance we saw last season, but the line as a committee has performed very well anchored by senior Mazi Smith.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana

No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy