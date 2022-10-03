ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

newcity.com

Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli

On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce

The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World

After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
CHICAGO, IL
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGNtv.com

After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week

–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
CHICAGO, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
CHICAGO READER

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns to full flower

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival defied the pandemic with ingenious safety accommodations in 2020, presenting 18 brief pop-up concerts in parks, pedways, and sidewalks between 40th and 61st Streets, all announced at the last minute to minimize crowding. Last year the festival strived for a return to normalcy and almost got there, booking a slightly diminished lineup and leaving some restrictions and precautions in place. This year the HPJF triumphantly returned to full strength, with 37 concerts and presentations on 13 stages in ten venues.
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL

