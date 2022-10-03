Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Brewbound.com
Brewbound Podcast: The Chicago Brewseum’s Liz Garibay on Preserving Beer and Bar History
Ahead of several industry gatherings in the Windy City, Chicago Brewseum executive director Liz Garibay discusses the importance of preserving beer and bar history and how the stories in those spaces are really oral histories of neighborhoods and cities. Garibay shared that she’s always felt a connection to bars.
newcity.com
Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli
On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
oakpark.com
Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce
The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
fox32chicago.com
The new Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza combines the best of two Chicago staples
CHICAGO - Say hello to one of the most Chicago collaborations ever. Lou Malnati's and Portillo's are teaming up to create the metaphorical turducken of Chicago food staples: the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. Just the pie's description alone is enough to make you start growing a Ditka-esque 'stache:. "These...
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Will Chicago area get its first freeze this weekend?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether the Chicagoland area will get its first freeze this weekend, and what will be the lasting impact of Hurricane Ian. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way
October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
One of Illinois’ Most Iconic Foods May Be Something You Have Never Tried Before
When it comes to Illinois' most iconic foods, the Jibarito usually makes the list, but what the heck is it?. Only In Your State recently published a list of the 10 most iconic Illinois foods, and the most usual (and delicious) suspects made the list;. Chicago-style hot dog. Chicago-style/deep dish...
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
WGNtv.com
After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week
–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
blockclubchicago.org
How Did This Chicago Divvy Bike End Up In Mexico? It’s Unclear, But ‘Can’t Blame This Bike For Heading South’
CHICAGO — Ruperto Vergara was on vacation visiting family in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, when he recognized a bike that may have taken the long way there. It was a Divvy bike from Chicago parked near a grocery store. “I just saw those four little stars at the bottom,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
Corydon Times-Republican
CHICAGO READER
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns to full flower
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival defied the pandemic with ingenious safety accommodations in 2020, presenting 18 brief pop-up concerts in parks, pedways, and sidewalks between 40th and 61st Streets, all announced at the last minute to minimize crowding. Last year the festival strived for a return to normalcy and almost got there, booking a slightly diminished lineup and leaving some restrictions and precautions in place. This year the HPJF triumphantly returned to full strength, with 37 concerts and presentations on 13 stages in ten venues.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
Comments / 0