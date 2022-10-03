ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Abortion absolutely is health care’: U.S. House panel told as GOP pursues nationwide ban

By John L. Micek
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQ2zs_0iKBmu3400
Abortion rights protest in Ann Arbor, May 14, 2022 | Angela Demas

A nationwide abortion ban would widen disparities in health care and drive up the maternal mortality rate, particularly among Black women, physicians and advocates told a U.S. House panel on Thursday.

“Women’s progress has always been inextricably linked with the ability to control our own bodies,” Jocelyn Frye, the president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, told members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform during a three-hour-plus hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building.

“Access to abortion has been pivotal to women and all those who give birth,” Frye continued. “Research shows that restricting abortion impacts the health, safety, and welfare of people who are pregnant.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks, superseding state-level restrictions, and further roiling the debate over abortion access in the wake of a June U.S. Supreme Court decision toppling Roe v. Wade.

Graham’s bill came even as Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have been moving to impose strict abortion bans, forcing pregnant people to flee across state lines to seek care. Some of Graham’s fellow Republicans have distanced themselves from the proposal.

“How do abortion bans disproportionately impact communities of color that are often left behind?” U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, asked Frye.

“What we really want is the ability for every person, especially Black and brown people, and people of color, to have the access to the health care they need,” Frye responded. “Abortion bans take the decisions out of their hands. It makes them rely on systems that have perpetuated disparities for decades.”

Who are you going to be?’

One witness told lawmakers they face a binary choice on abortion rights.

“Who are you going to be?” Kelsey Leigh, a Pittsburgh resident, asked the panel. “Will you sit in judgment of people who are pregnant without knowing them or their circumstances? Or will you listen … and be the compassion our country so desperately needs right now?”

Leigh, who had an abortion at 20 weeks after an ultrasound revealed conditions in her unborn son she deemed “incompatible with life,” and who now works for the Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in Pittsburgh, where she speaks with people seeking abortion care, told lawmakers that the facility has been inundated with calls from people in neighboring Ohio and West Virginia, which have strict abortion bans.

“We are the closest clinic for 70 percent of Ohio,” Lehigh told U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. “Two-thirds of the people I talk to every day are from Ohio and West Virginia. They are organizing rides and childcare.”

‘Turning the clock back’

In opening remarks, the panel’s chairperson, U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., argued that Republicans on Capitol Hill and across the country, are “turning the clock back on women’s rights,” referencing a recent court ruling in Arizona reinstating a 158-year-old law that bans virtually all abortions.

“Let that sink in, a law passed more than a century ago, before women had the right to vote,” Maloney said.

Republicans on the House panel repeatedly charged that majority Democrats were using the hearing to make a play for votes ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. They also repeated the false claim that a bill codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law would allow abortion until birth.

“Let’s be clear on what today’s hearing is about – it’s not about advocating for the best interests of women. It’s an effort to institute a system of taxpayer-funded abortion on demand,” U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12th District, said. “They do so under the guise of hearings like this one, to perpetrate fear and to achieve their far-left agenda.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc, echoed the sentiment, arguing that “the idea that there is a constitutional right to abortion is not true. We have an era in which judges go to law school and find ways to get around the constitution. A bill that recently passed the House would make abortion legal all the way to birth. Other countries have prohibitions on that.”

A PolitiFact analysis in June ruled that claim “mostly false.”

The bill “permits abortion up until delivery, but only if it is deemed necessary to protect the life of the patient. It does not explicitly require states to keep the procedure legal in all cases past the point of fetal viability,” according to PolitiFact.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., hearkened back to that constitutional argument.

“The Supreme Court has made the decision. That is really what the problem is here. There’s a question that needs to be answered: Who gets to decide? Does the government get to decide whether and when a woman can be pregnant? Or is that a personal health care decision that should be made and left to the woman, her family, her faith, and her doctor?”.

GOP lawmakers also rejected arguments by witnesses on the panel that safe and legal abortion is a critical component of self-determination by pregnant people as they try to make the best decision for themselves and their families.

“This extreme bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, would place the United States in the company of countries such as China and North Korea,” U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said. “It is the Democrats who hold extreme positions on abortion, and they are contrary to the will of most Americans. It’s one thing to determine what happens in your own body. It’s another [thing] to determine the fate of the unborn child you are carrying.”

A version of this story first ran in the Advance‘s sister outlet, the Pennsylvania Capital Star.

Comments / 41

Leanne Shults
2d ago

GOP women have abortions too. They will suffer too. Will their husband's be happy when they suffer or die or will they regret the laws they set in place?

Reply(18)
4
Related
Michigan Advance

Why experts say the fall of abortion rights is a key sign of a troubled democracy

The floodgates opened in 2011. That year, increasingly right-wing Republicans – who had weaponized gerrymandering and racism (think: birtherism) during President Barack Obama’s tenure to sweep the 2010 midterm elections and flip state legislatures across the nation – passed 92 anti-abortion bills throughout the country, a record number for a single year since the United […] The post Why experts say the fall of abortion rights is a key sign of a troubled democracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Glenn Grothman
Person
Virginia Foxx
Person
Lindsey Graham
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#U S House#Gop#Supreme Court#Republicans
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy